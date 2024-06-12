Coffee, connection and community: popular church finds a new home

A popular church is expanding its services and community activities as it relocates across the Border.
Gateway Life Church has announced it is moving from its current premises on Melrose Drive, West Wodonga, to the Salvation Army Centre in North Albury.
Pastor Jason Mannering said the church and its community groups have grown in recent years, and the move will help the church accomplish its "mission".
"In this new facility, we just get to do more of what's in our heart," he said.
"It lends to us being able to do so many more community engaging activities, not just throughout the week, but on Sundays.
"We're going to make the entrance into the building a cafe area. The first thing you'll be confronted with is a big mobile coffee cart. We're going to put a lot of cafe tables and chairs in that front area. That's going to be great for the community, not just for Sunday, but throughout the week."
Hey, we all struggle. Here are some ways forward.- Jason Mannering
Community groups at the church include a parents playgroup from 10am to 12pm on Wednesdays, a men's BBQ on Wednesday nights from 7pm to 9pm, and a youth group from 7pm to 9pm on Fridays.
Mr Mannering said, in the age of social media, the youth group has allowed people to connect on a deeper level.
"Everything is so fast these days - everything's about doing things quickly," he said.
"But in the meantime, we're losing connection. We're losing the moment that we're currently in.
"We want people to be seen. We want them to be heard. With the rise of social media, there's also the rise of alienation and loneliness.
"So with this group, we're just trying to strengthen human connection. I'm talking from the place of just being kind, just some genuine, authentic love and care and kindness in the eyes, in your tone, in listening to people."
Mr Mannering said the men's group has also provided an outlet for open discussions about difficult issues.
"I'm really loving what's happening with the men's group because men are trying to work out who they are," he said.
"That's the journey for all of us - it's been my journey. We need to know what a man is. How is a man defined? Where are the role models? We're just doing our best to model that.
"One of the ways that we're doing that is to have communication, open discussions, talk about the elephant in the room, but from a place of grace and understanding, not pointing the finger at any time, but just saying, 'hey, we all struggle, here are some ways forward'."
Mr Mannering added that the church plans to introduce recovery programs in the near future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.