Something's cooking at Henri's: new owner to transform Wodonga bakery

A Wodonga bakery held by the same family for more than 30 years has a new owner.
Henri's Wodonga Bakery officially changed hands on June 1, with experienced Melbourne hospitality business operator Alex Kanjo taking the reins from long-time owners Ian and Donna Shirley.
The Shirleys first looked to sell the business in 2004 after 12 years in charge.
Recognised as the home of the world's biggest rolling pin, which sits atop the building, Mr Kanjo has huge plans for the venture.
His first step has been to expand the store's food offering before plans refresh the front of house with a modern design.
"A friend of a friend put us onto it. We came out in March and had a look at it and chatted with Donna and Ian and we found them to be the most honest people we've ever met," he said.
"We didn't need to trial, we bought the business.
"We've been Melburnians all our lives but we came out to Wodonga and we absolutely love it.
"My wife is from Mildura and she kept harassing me to come out to the country. Being a city slicker, it wasn't my style, but I got here and I forgot about Melbourne."
Mr Kanjo said he planned to add Lebanese pizzas, a nod to his family heritage, to the menu, to be prepared and cooked where the juice bar was built near the front entrance.
"It's basically mince meat spread on dough and cooked in the gas oven," he said.
"We'll also have oregano pizza is known as zaatar, and we do halloumi pies, spinach and feta and a variety of other products ranging from tuna to potato and falafels.
"We've already started making souvlakis, burgers, schnitzel burgers and we're adding on the falafels. We'll look to have cooked meals as well."
Henri's will also operate seven days, having most recently been closed on weekends.
"We'll make fresh bread and food on the weekend and we can now cater seven days a week," he said.
"We cater for the Albury and Wodonga hospitals and they need food on the weekend, so now it will be fresh every day.
"Hopefully we can just add to what exists at the moment with more options and hopefully keep the support of everyone. We have very loyal customers and we love that.
"The bottom line is we're absolutely having a blast here."
Mr Kanjo is a qualified mechanical design engineer, but never pursued the trade.
"I've been in the baking game for 32 years and had cafes and restaurants. Amongst the bakeries I've had a pita bread plant, a pizza base plant, focaccias," he said.
"A mate of mine studied civil engineering and we had a recession in the early 1990s and we both couldn't get a job, so we bought a bottle shop and we vowed we would have it for 12 months and move it on, which we did.
"From there I never looked back, it was always businesses."
All existing staff have been kept on, and, with the addition of Mr Kanjo and his family, the business will employ 15 people.
He stressed the importance of Henri's maintaining a strong connection with the community.
"We'd like to run more events. We've got a car club that comes in every Saturday, so we'd have all the cars parked up for people to look at," he said.
"Anything that helps the community, we're for it."
Henri's Wodonga Bakery will trade 6am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.
