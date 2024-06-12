The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Young bull firmly in the race for league goalkicking title

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 12 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Chesser has booted 35-goals for Barnawartha so far this season after joining the club from Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jack Chesser has booted 35-goals for Barnawartha so far this season after joining the club from Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Tallangatta and district league goalkicking title race looks to be a race between three old bulls and a young bull.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.