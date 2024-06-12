Young bull firmly in the race for league goalkicking title

The Tallangatta and district league goalkicking title race looks to be a race between three old bulls and a young bull.
Experienced forwards James Breen (49), Mark Doolan (40) and Jake Bruce (36) are all on the podium at the half-way mark of the season.
But don't discount the young bull, Jack Chesser.
Chesser has booted 35 goals and is arguably in career best form after joining Barnawartha this season from Wodonga.
Since COVID, the 22-year-old has booted 47 and 48 goals in a two-year stint with Culcairn in the Hume league.
He finished with 36 goals with Wodonga last year after playing predominantly reserves and a handful of senior matches and spending more time in the midfield.
Chesser is on target to boot 70 plus goals this season if he can stay injury-free.
Breen (suspension) and Doolan (hamstring) are set for a stint on the sidelines where Chesser should be able to narrow the gap with upcoming matches against Wahgunyah, Thurgoona and Mitta United.
However, Chesser is not focussed on the goalkicking, rather just contributing the best he can for the Tigers.
"I am not worried about the goalkicking," Chesser said.
"I am more worried about getting a kick and contributing to the side.
"I feel I have been contributing but there is definitely room for improvement... there always is in footy.
"I don't think this is the best I've played, it's probably not far off it but I need to work on my fitness a little bit more.
"I'm playing full-forward at the moment whereas I played more in the centre and midfield at Wodonga.
"I could start running through the midfield a bit more for Barnawartha, I love the challenge of playing on ball.
"But I'm probably needed a bit more at the moment in attack and I'm happy to play that role."
While Chesser showed glimpses of his ability at Culcairn, a stint with Wodonga last year has helped fast-track his development.
The talented forward was good enough to make his O&M senior debut and played four matches in the seniors.
Booting two goals against eventual premier Yarrawonga in round 9 was a personal highlight.
"I feel joining Wodonga was good for my development and helped me with my skills a lot," he said.
"To kick a few goals against Yarrawonga was a highlight and the boys got around me which is always good for the confidence."
While Chesser proved he was good enough to play O&M, following in his father's footsteps and playing for Barnawartha proved too hard to ignore.
"The main reason I headed to Barnawartha was because my dad, Jason, previously played at the club," he said.
"Dad played out there for about a decade and has been at me for a while now to give Barnawartha a go.
"It's a great club and I rate Barnawartha as the best club that I have played for.
"That's not a knock on any of the other clubs that I have played for and they have all been good.
"But I just seem to be enjoying my footy the most I ever have at the moment.
"We have got a real young side with a fair few teenagers but if we can keep the group together we can certainly become a finals force over the next few years.
"I feel we are not far off those better sides at the moment but a few skill errors we need to work on."
Chesser is first cousins with Campbell Chesser who made his senior debut for West Coast Eagles last year and has established himself a senior regular in the AFL.
The pair are a similar age and grew up together.
"We are probably not as close as we could be with Campbell living in Perth," he said.
"Growing up we were fairly close but now we just keep in contact every now and then.
"I'm not surprised that he made it onto an AFL list because even as a kid, he always put in the hard work.
"It's good to see him get rewarded for the hard work and I admire what he has been able to achieve.
"I haven't been to watch him play live yet in the AFL but my uncle Gavin (Chesser) and dad have."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.