The dangers of cheap veneers

In life, there are certain things you can look for the best deals on or purchase cheaply, and then there are others that you don't. Dental health is the latter.
Having good dental health is essential; ask anyone with a toothache, and they'll tell you why. With the cost of good quality dental care these days, it's easy to understand why so many people would look for cheaper options.
But this isn't always suggested, especially when it comes to getting cheap veneers.
In this article, we'll give you some of the dangers and risks associated with getting cheap veneers and other dental services.
Veneers are a cosmetic treatment in the dentistry industry. They're made with a thin layer of material that is laid over the tooth to improve its aesthetic. Veneers can be used to cover up cracks, chips, stains and other dental cosmetic issues a person might have.
Veneers, being a cosmetic procedure, are generally quite pricey. Only some people can afford to pay dental prices in Australia.
For instance, your average dental consultation in Australia costs around $200 or more, whereas in other countries, it could cost a fraction of the price.
This is why people often search for cheaper solutions when it comes to their dental needs, regardless of the risks associated with them.
Getting veneers is a luxury only a few people can afford. While there are cheaper alternatives, they often come with some risks, such as:
When veneers are applied to a person's teeth, the first layer of enamel covering the tooth must be filed down to create a textured surface for the veneer to stick. Qualified and experienced dentists usually cost more because they have the experience and skill to back up their fees.
Cheaper dentists may be inexperienced and could possibly remove too much enamel, which would compromise the quality of the veneer when it's stuck on. Likewise, this might make things uncomfortable and even painful.
Sometimes, the dentist doesn't remove enough enamel, and this prevents the veneer from sticking or could make the tooth feel too bulky and uncomfortable.
Remember, veneers are about as thick as a credit card. Add that to the surface of a tooth, and things might feel extremely uncomfortable.
This can have an effect on your enunciation and could also compromise the quality of the veneer. That's why it's best to go to skilled dentists that specialise in veneer treatment.
When done right, veneers should be opaque, white and translucent to reveal the real teeth behind them. Getting veneers to perfectly match the colour of the patient's teeth can be challenging and definitely requires skill and a trained eye.
Cheaper dentists might not pay the same attention to detail as a specialist would, leaving you with a veneer that doesn't match the colour of the rest of your teeth.
Veneers are permanent; they can't be undone, but they can be redone. However, you want to avoid this as it's just an unnecessary cost.
In general, veneers might need to be redone in 10 to 20 years should they weaken, chip or crack. A cheap veneer job might crack prematurely, leading you to fork out more money sooner to have them fixed or replaced.
Do yourself a favour, save the money, and do it right the first time.
While veneers aren't as complex as some other dental procedures, using an inexperienced dentist may result in complications - especially if they remove too much enamel or too little.
There is the chance that they could also unknowingly damage your teeth by slipping or filing too deep into a tooth. Ouch!
Filing the top layer of enamel of your tooth shouldn't be too uncomfortable or painful.
When you opt to use a cheaper dentist in order to cut costs, they might not offer certain options to make the procedure more comfortable, like local anesthesia.
The Australian Dental Association (ADA) has set some pretty strict requirements pertaining to the materials dental practices are allowed and encouraged to use.
This should level the playing field as far as price concerns go. However, cheaper dental services may use materials that are on the cheaper side of the spectrum.
These materials might not offer you the longevity you're looking for in a veneer and might end up costing you more because they need to be replaced sooner.
In the end, paying for quality means you get quality and everything that comes with it.
While some dental solutions may be expensive, paying for them gives you peace of mind that they'll last the expected time and give you the desired result you're looking for.
We'd suggest staying clear about opting for cheaper dental services if possible.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to speak with their GP or specialist and seek appropriate medical advice based on their personal circumstances.
