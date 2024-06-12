Why horse trainers are 'at odds' with council

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs fears a decision to grant an approval for an industrial property to replace existing stables on Racecourse Road could sound the death knell for local trainers.
The owner of 46 Racecourse Road, Neil Sawyer, plans to demolish the former stables of Brett Cavanough and replace them with three large buildings which would be divided into 16 sections.
Brent Godde reports that Stubbs feels "cheated" by the move, adding that he's "worried this is the beginning of the end".
Meanwhile, TAFE teachers across Victoria have walked off the job, saying the state government has refused to bargain over better pay and conditions.
Ben Silvester reports that it is the first statewide stop work action by TAFE workers since 2008, and included campuses at Wodonga and Wangaratta.
In sport, Albury swimming sensation Sienna Toohey has etched her name into the Australian history books after toppling a record previously set by one of the nation's swimming champions, Georgia Smith writes.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
