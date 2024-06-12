'I blew your car up': man films himself torching woman's vehicle

A Border man who set fire to a car filmed himself as he made threats to the victim and said "f---ing burn", with the footage anonymously delivered to Crime Stoppers.
The videos clearly depicted Gia Toumngeun, 25, at the Wodonga blaze on May 23 this year.
His former partner's father was asleep at a Robert Crescent home in Wodonga when the 25-year-old set fire to a motorbike in a rear yard.
Toumngeun burnt the seat and filmed the flames and his face at 1.50am, with the fire burning for about 40 seconds.
He then torched a 2001 Holden Calais outside the unit and said "burn f---ing burn, f---ing burn dog".
The car was fully alight when he fled and the woman's father was woken by a car alarm.
Toumngeun filmed another video.
"I f---ing blew your car up," he said.
"I'll kick in every motherf---ing door.
"I burned your car bitch, I blew that s--- up, I don't give a f---, I'll blow your other car up when I get out."
Firefighters put out the car fire but the vehicle, which was purchased by the victim earlier this year for $2000, was gutted.
Crime scene officers attended on the day of the blaze.
Police received an anonymous Crime Stoppers report four days later with the three videos filmed by the 25-year-old attached.
Police seized Toumngeun's clothes at a McGaffin Court home on May 31 and arrested the 25-year-old this week.
He was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 11 and pleaded guilty to charges in Wodonga court on June 12.
Lawyer Chirag Patel sought a psychiatric evaluation for the 25-year-old.
Toumngeun was remanded and will return on August 8.
The court heard he was withdrawing from drugs and it was his first time in custody.
The victim is seeking compensation for the torched car, which will be considered when the case returns.
