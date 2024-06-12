Fears Racecourse Road development 'beginning of the end' for trainers

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs fears Albury Council's recent decision to grant an approval for an industrial property to replace existing stables on Racecourse Road could sound the death knell for local trainers.
Albury councillors voted 8-1 in favour last month for an industrial development to be approved on the stables formerly occupied by leading trainer Brett Cavanough.
Albury Racing Club and the local trainers on Racecourse Road including Stubbs alongside Donna Scott, Garry Worsnop, Kym Davison and Kevin Hanley all voiced their concerns about the proposal.
"I'm worried that this is the beginning of the end ... without doubt," Stubbs said.
"The more development there is creates safety issues because of the increase in traffic and numerous other concerns.
"When I initially bought my block of land in Racecourse Road it was with the proviso that I built stables on the land within 12 months.
"Now there is a complete about face and you are not allowed to build stables on a vacant block.
"All you can do is bulldoze the stables that currently exist.
"That tells me the council doesn't want racing ... that's black and white."
David Christy, Albury Council's service leader of city development, argued that the development which included the building of three large sheds that would be divided into 16 sections would not increase traffic in the area.
"The proposed development is not considered one that will generate high traffic to the site," Mr Christy said.
"Small industrial units are unlikely to involve significant customer-generating activities, and therefore traffic is unlikely to increase significantly on Racecourse Road.
"In terms of road safety in the area, there are horse crossing signs, flashing lights and reduced speed signs to modify driver behaviour along Racecourse Road.
"This land earmarked for development has been zoned for industrial purposes for over 20 years.
"The zoning change prohibiting the further development of stables occurred in August 2010 with the Gazettal of Albury Local Environmental Plan, which had substantial community consultation during 2009 and 2010 prior to its adoption by council."
Stubbs predicted that there could be no trainers along Racecourse Road within a decade.
"Over time, not in the short-term, but you will gradually find stables disappear over a period of time along Racecourse Road," he said.
"Within a decade there could be no trainers on Racecourse Road.
"There has been talk of building stables on the racecourse but the stables on Racecourse Road are privately funded.
"If the race club is to build stables on course either the club or Racing NSW has to fund it.
"If you look at the existing infrastructure of stables along Racecourse Road it amounts to millions of dollars.
"I'm not sure how many stables there are all-up but it would be upwards of 80.
"So I don't think the race club would have the finance to build that many stables and if Racing NSW would be prepared for that sort of commitment.
"I know other clubs like Wagga have been trying to get funding for on-course stabling for a long time.
"So it's not just a matter of building stables on-course in one or two years, it's a long-term process.
"What happens in the interim is anybody's guess."
Stubbs has recently expanded his stable which has more than doubled in size from a dozen horses to 26 in work.
He now has some of his gallopers in the stables vacated by Mitch Beer who has ceased training any horses from Albury and now trains solely from his base at Kembla Grange.
"I've basically doubled the size of my operation but now I've got no confidence at all and what the future holds," he said.
"You are almost staring at a slow death as far as the industry is concerned.
"Anybody who puts stables on the market now, you can almost guarantee will be bought for industrial purposes.
"Personally I feel cheated.
"I know nothing about town planning but there has been no consultation from council in regards to what its plans are.
"You would think it would be in the best interests of council to have a successful race club in the town and how council can support the industry.
"I feel like there has been zero support."
