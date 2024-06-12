Failure to offer supervision 'fails community' on domestic violence scourge

A magistrate has sharply rebuked a government agency for trying to opt out of supervising a Springdale Heights man who inflicted serious domestic violence on his partner.
Sally McLaughlin was astonished that Community Corrections in Albury did not believe it needed to help manage Jesse James Witheridge's rehabilitation.
Witheridge admitted to choking his partner, who was so frightened by what he might do next that she jumped out of their moving car.
Albury hospital notes related to the victim's admission summed up her case as: "DV, hysterically crying, covered in blood, head trauma".
Albury Local Court was told the incident in early May occurred within the context of Witheridge, 28, being in the grips of an illicit drug addiction.
The purpose of Community Corrections - as spelt out on a website explanatory page - is to promote "offenders' successful re-settlement (in the community) through partnerships with other agencies and community groups".
But Ms McLaughlin made clear, in sentencing Witheridge to 13 months' jail on Wednesday, June 12, that Community Corrections in Albury had failed to do just that.
That was despite, she said, it being the case that Witheridge's rehabilitation - and, in so doing, the community's protection - would be best served by such supervision.
While Community Corrections tried to opt out, Ms McLaughlin handed down a sentence that meant it now had no choice but to do so as she said should have been the case from the start.
Witheridge, who has been in custody bail refused, will serve his term of imprisonment in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that Witheridge abide by a 9pm-to-6am curfew for the first three months of the order.
She then stipulated that Witheridge be supervised, and that this supervision "must not be suspended" until he has completed a drug rehabilitation program.
But that is not all, as supervision will also remain in place until there is "evidence of engagement in mental health treatment".
Community Corrections revealed its decision that supervision was not necessary in a sentence assessment report.
The report, which usually takes six weeks to complete, was ordered by the court after Witheridge pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of intentionally choke a person without their consent and stalking or intimidation.
Ms McLaughlin - who pointed out her comments were "an observation of the court at this time" and so not part of her sentencing remarks - decried Community Corrections' revelation it "is offering no supervision".
"There is a large focus in this community regarding domestic violence offending," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the court was "limited" as to what it could do "when it receives reports like this" where a government agency had decided it would do nothing more to aid a domestic violence offender's rehabilitation.
"It's a concerning part of this sentencing exercise," she said, as what Witheridge did represented "very serious domestic violence offences".
The matters were so serious, she said, that a period in custody - either full-time jail or as an intensive corrections order - was the only appropriate sentence.
Ms McLaughlin asked - in highlighting the community's concern about domestic violence, as she has done repeatedly in the past couple of years - "how is our community going to be better protected after serving that period of imprisonment?"
Police told the court how Witheridge and the victim had been in a relationship for about three years and had a child together.
However, the child had been living with a relative for about a week leading up to Witheridge's violence.
The victim phoned police on Thursday, May 2 at 1.43am. She disclosed how the previous night she was involved in a domestic violence incident with Witheridge.
She alleged he choked her, restricting her breathing, and that as a result she had to jump out of their car.
The woman suffered minor head injuries, so was taken to hospital for treatment.
She indicated she would attend the station to report the matter, but never showed up.
Police were unable to locate her, or get her to answer her phone, so they went to the hospital to glean more information.
But when they arrived they found out she had already been treated and released.
They then went to the couple's Garoogong Road home at 7.40am.
Both she and Witheridge came to the front door, though she then got to speak to police in private.
The woman then detailed what had happened.
"Things got heated with my partner and I jumped out of the car because I got scared and I didn't want to get hurt," she said.
The woman said she was "bleeding from the head" and "had to go to hospital".
When police asked if she had been choked, she replied: "Yeah, but only briefly."
The woman then walked back inside the residence. She returned a bit later but refused to provide any more details or to lodge a domestic violence evidence-in-chief.
With that, the officers crossed the front yard to speak to Witheridge, who on being asked if he choked her said "yeah, I did".
"The accused stated he got angry and couldn't take it any more and just 'snapped'," police said.
"He further stated he blacked out and 'so what happened, happened'."
Police said Witheridge claimed he "could not remember or disclose the specifics" of the assault.
Witheridge was arrested and taken to Albury police station, where he declined to be interviewed.
But police said they were able to deduce that the couple were in their car on May 1 about 8.30pm when a heated argument began.
"During this time, the accused has placed his hands around the victim's throat and choked her momentarily," police said.
"At some stage the accused began driving off, and the victim - fearing for her safety - has jumped from the moving vehicle and hit her head, causing minor injuries."
This all happened in the vicinity of their home.
Also known as Probation and Parole, Community Corrections comes under the umbrella of Corrective Services NSW - a division of the Department of Communities and Justice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.