McAlister feels 'top-four have separated themselves from the rest'

Q: After playing nine straight rounds, last weekend's bye would have been a golden opportunity to refresh?
A: It came at an impeccable time. I think most people within the competition feel nine weeks is a hard slog without a break. The bye allows you to freshen up and get over a few niggles but also mentally is refreshing as well.
Q: Do you expect to get many players back after a week off?
A: We should have up to four players return and we had a good session on the track on Tuesday night. We will need all the troops we can get to play against Kiewa who is once again a competition heavyweight this season.
Q: How highly do you rate Kiewa-Sandy Creek despite not having played them so far this season?
A: There is no doubt the Hawks are a legitimate flag threat again this season and the top-four have separated themselves from the rest of the competition after the first nine rounds. Our challenge is to try and spring an upset and knock one of those top-four sides off their perch.
Q: Who would be leading your best and fairest after nine rounds?
A: At the moment you could probably throw a blanket over four players who would be right up there in Nick Brennan, Luke Gerecke, Tom Rake and Tyson Neander.
Q: Daniel Kannenberg played alongside his two sons in Mason and Eli last round and keeps defying his age?
A: At 43 Daniel would have to be the oldest player in the competition and if he isn't, he would be on the podium. But he has got the rig of a 30-year old which is a credit to him and the way he looks after himself. He is still a fierce competitor once he crosses that white line and doesn't know how to take a backward step.
ROUND 10
Saturday, June 15
Rutherglen v Chiltern
Dederang-MB v Mitta Utd
Wod. Saints v Yackandandah
Tallangatta v Beechworth
Wahgunyah v Barnawartha
Thurgoona v Kiewa-SC
The fourth-placed Hawks host the fifth-placed Bulldogs with ladder positions suggesting a close encounter. But Bulldogs coach Daniel McAlister is happy to admit the top-four sides in Chiltern, Beechworth, Yackandandah and Kiewa have a fair gap on the rest of the competition on exposed form. The Bulldogs will have a crack early but the Hawks simply have too much class. Verdict: Hawks by 36 points
