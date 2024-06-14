Time to get heads out of sand and realise it's a parking nightmare

This week there were at least two of us who were victims of the parking fiasco at the Albury hospital, in particular visitors to the cancer centre.
Another gentleman and myself both laid claim to a prospective parking spot, both individuals thinking that the space should "belong" to them. It was an uncomfortable situation as both of us were steadfast in our claim for the same spot. I offer my apology for any angst that was incurred by the other gentleman.
This parking situation, or more accurately the "lack of parking situation" has a profoundly traumatic effect of all those who have appointments at the cancer centre, indeed appointments that are life saving in nature.
It beggars' belief that ample parking is available at all our supermarkets and various service clubs in the Border region where, if we were to park further away would simply cause a small inconvenience, unlike the Albury-Wodonga health facilities where the parking of one's vehicle is the prelude to the continuance of the journey for life saving treatment. There are no multi-storey car parks, there are no practical alternatives proffered by our elected officials to this lack of car parking, just the frustration which is borne out of the lack of adequate car parking.
This issue of car parking will not go away but will indeed be exacerbated as time goes on. Governments, please commit to build a new greenfield hospital for our rapidly expanding, regional population. Is this a ballot box issue?
Di Thomas, you are so right! The ED situation seems to be worse each time I am there (ongoing condition which has me there frequently).
We are in a vicious cycle in this area - lack of availability of GPs so people go to ED, lack of facilities at the ED so people go home ill, and around it goes. Blind Freddy can see that increasing beds at the 'coalface' means more patients being admitted, which means more beds needed. When will our governments at all levels admit it's terribly broken, and do something about it.
How fortunate were readers of Wednesday's Border Mail where we were offered two opposing views on the future of Australia's ski industry.
An article which quoted computer modelling warning of dire outcomes and ruin and a reader's opinion by Neil McLean, who cited seven-year cycles based on past events where this year's snow season ought to be viewed in context. Based on the fear promoting, useless projection of millions dying from Covid, the prediction of dams never to be seen full again and previous failed predictions of snow permanently disappearing, this reader chooses to take more notice of Mr McLean and thanks him.
Along with many Australians, we supported the move to reduce emissions by installing solar panels in 2014.
The estimated life of these panels is 25-30 years, but there has been no information as yet on just how the disposal of panels reaching the end of their effectiveness will be carried out and by who.
Similarly, the wind towers that will come to the end of their effectiveness around the same time will also need to be replaced. What government research has been done or plans made to respond to this obvious need? Will their disposal just create a bigger problem?
Solar and wind farms have already threatened pristine land, rural communities and agricultural productivity. Will even more land be needed to remove and dispose of them? How and where? We need to know.
I almost regurgitated my Rice Bubbles when I saw that Daniel Andrews was given a gong for services to the destruction and desecration of once proud Victoria as well as his creation of a back-breaking, multi-generational tax debt.
Really, I could rattle off the names of 500-plus Victorians just in Rutherglen far more deserving than this parliamentary embarrassment. Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel.
