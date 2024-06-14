Time to get heads out of sand and realise it's a parking nightmare

It beggars' belief that ample parking is available at all our supermarkets and various service clubs in the Border region where, if we were to park further away would simply cause a small inconvenience, unlike the Albury-Wodonga health facilities where the parking of one's vehicle is the prelude to the continuance of the journey for life saving treatment. There are no multi-storey car parks, there are no practical alternatives proffered by our elected officials to this lack of car parking, just the frustration which is borne out of the lack of adequate car parking.

