Road deal paves way for subdivision next to old factory

A 50-lot subdivision next to a former gearbox factory in northern Albury has been approved after having been rejected nearly three years ago.
The development, on land at Springdale Heights west of the old DSI plant, was refused in September 2021 by Albury Council because of concerns it would only be accessible from Birubi Road to the north.
Now it has won unanimous support after a plan to provide an entry road from Kaitlers Road to the south was proposed.
That road will be formed on open land between the rear of existing Springdale Heights homes and the disused factory.
An easement for Essential Energy and Transgrid power lines will also separate homes from the new blocks.
The council's city development boss David Christy said the property owner had given consent to the land, between Kaitlers Road and the new estate, being used for the entrance.
"It's proposed to be a public road, so should they go ahead and construct the road then access cannot be denied because that road will be dedicated to council as a public road," Mr Christy told the council meeting on June 11 where the development was approved.
"It's going to be a public road and that will guarantee in perpetuity vehicular access from Kaitlers Road to the proposed 50 lots, it's not via an easement or any other form."
Mr Christy added the roadway will need to be created before the first titles are released for the development.
Under the plan of company Albury Land Development, the initial stage involves 22 lots with 21 in the second phase and seven in the final carve-up.
Developer Scott Hunter told The Border Mail that engineering designs for the road would need to occur ahead of construction tenders being called.
He expected 12 to 18 months to elapse before blocks were available.
They will range between 709 and 1013 square metres with the average size 863 square metres.
Albury councillor Alice Glachan welcomed the development emerging.
"I think it's a good outcome, something that has taken sometime to achieve and it really shows that council staff and people in our community, the developer, were looking for a really positive outcome and they've achieved it," Cr Glachan said.
Councillor Jess Kellahan welcomed the retention of existing trees on the plot after it was originally planned to remove 40 of them.
"I think the developer has been forgiving to the environment in keeping 65 of the 83 trees that are in that space," Cr Kellahan said.
"I'm glad that the council has been able to work positively with the developer to reach an outcome with the access being off Kaitlers Road."
The uprooting of 18 trees has been deemed necessary for civil works.
