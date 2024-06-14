Can you still drink from the tap? What water chemical scare means for Border

Recent findings into the quality of drinking water has left regions across the country alarmed, but Border and North East residents have been told they don't need to worry.
A Sydney Morning Herald report indicated that several locations around Australia have potentially unsafe findings of "forever chemicals," which are potentially cancer-causing.
The perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) chemicals, classed under the category of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), were found to have "no safe level of exposure" by the US Environmental Protection Agency in April.
Experts are now calling on Australia's water restrictions to be changed, in line with the US.
Albury Council water and wastewater service leader Brad Willis said Albury drinking water continues to be safe to consume.
"Albury City employs robust processes for managing risks and monitoring the safety and compliance of its water supply across its network," he said.
"We routinely sample and test for PFOS and PFOA.
"Importantly, since our testing commenced in 2020, all the results have been below the limits of laboratory detection.
"In other words, if there were any of these contaminants present, they were at such small levels, the laboratory was unable to detect them. Such results are also below the guideline values in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.
"The laboratory tests down to 0.02 micrograms (or 0.00002 milligrams) per litre.
"We want to assure customers that we will continue to monitor closely for any sign of these contaminants to ensure Albury's drinking water remains safe to consume."
North East Water general manager of environment, systems and operations John Day said the company continues to follow directions of the guidelines.
"North East Water conducts water quality testing as directed by the Victorian Department of Health," he said.
"We fully comply with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, ensuring the delivery of safe drinking water to our customers."
The water utility company's website says in North East Victoria, Defence bases, fire training facilities and manufacturing industries have regularly used PFAS in the past.
The website states "the PFAS sampling program has shown no levels of concern, with results well below the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."
The company regularly tests for the contaminants in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Yarrawonga and Wahgunyah.
Defence also holds regular information sessions for communities affected by PFAS contamination from Defence sites.
The next PFAS Investigation and Management Program session for the Bandiana Military Area is on Tuesday, June 18, at Wodonga Hockey Club.
