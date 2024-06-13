Bail rules 'stuff up' has crook facing sentence on crime spree back in jail

All he had to do was make sure his mum was with him if he went out at night.
It was a straightforward condition of bail that meant he didn't have to remain in jail.
Wodonga criminal Lincoln Andrew Thomas Toth-Cardwell had been free since a magistrate found, on February 27, that any risk of him re-offending - or failing to front court - could be mitigated.
Strict conditions, including the nightly curfew, were imposed and he was out.
But now he's gone back inside.
Toth-Cardwell - who is facing sentence for a one-man crime spree, which included committing fraud on a government relief program for flood victims, as well as dealing in "ice" and doing a break-in - decided to go out on his own.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Toth-Cardwell, who appeared this week via a video link to the Albury police station dock, was on his way to hospital when arrested.
If he had been accompanied by his mother it would have been OK, but he wasn't.
"In his words, he stuffed up," Mr Hemsley submitted, on making an application for Toth-Cardwell's release after conceding his client had breached his bail.
Mr Hemsley said Toth-Cardwell had otherwise complied with his obligations, after spending about three months in custody.
But Ms McLaughlin found that Toth-Cardwell, who was supported in court by his mother and grandmother, was a "serious risk of not adhering with bail conditions".
And so she refused his application.
Toth-Cardwell, 28, will be sentenced on July 1.
That will be on two charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, dispose of stolen property, four driving while disqualified charges, been carried in a stolen conveyance, possess property stolen outside of NSW, dangerous driving, aggravated break and enter, attempted disposal of stolen property and two charges of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
The court is awaiting the preparation of a sentence assessment report that will determine whether there are options available to it other than full-time jail.
Toth-Cardwell's offending includes defrauding the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment for $2000, after falsely claiming he lost property to flooding - first at Penrith in Sydney and then in Seymour.
He had never lived in either location.
Toth-Cardwell also gave a stolen Ford Falcon station wagon to a man to settle a $150 debt and admitted during a phone call to a woman that he couldn't text back because he was driving, despite being under a licence ban.
He sold 25 grams of methamphetamine across 20 deals, between June 28 and October 11, 2023, and also burgled a South Albury health care business.
