'Heart of gold': stranger's act of kindness shines light in widower's darkest hour

A grieving husband has found solace in a stranger's kindness after a young mother anonymously paid for his $400 tyre replacement.
John Rooney lost his beloved wife Jeannette to bowel cancer on Wednesday, April 10, after 63 years of marriage.
Three weeks ago, he went to Sunday Tyres in Wodonga and revealed his heartache to a young mother waiting in line with her three children.
Returning to the shop to collect his car on Wednesday, June 12, Mr Rooney said he was "shocked" to discover that his bill had been paid.
"It was hard to believe," he said. "For me, I thought happiness had ended, but she put a smile on my face.
"I had never met the lady before, and I still don't know her name - she must have a heart of gold."
I love her and I think about her every day, every hour.- John Rooney
The Border Mail later identified the generous stranger as Alana Maskiell, a 26-year-old single mother living in Jingellic.
"We were just talking and I discovered that it was three weeks prior that he had buried his wife," she said.
"They had been together since they were childhood sweethearts. It seemed that he now found himself in a world where he didn't have someone.
"I wanted to remind him that he wasn't alone, and just give him a little bit of hope for the day."
Mr Rooney met his wife at the Dederang Football Club. It was "love at first sight".
"We just fell in love, and that was it," he said, smiling.
They married quickly - Mr Rooney was 19 and Mrs Rooney 16 - and went on to have five children, 18 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren.
Sometimes, at night, I hear her calling my name. I wake up and she is not there.- John Rooney
The lovers enjoyed a successful career as a horse trainer and dietitian, before Mrs Rooney contracted bowel cancer.
"When I couldn't do any more for Jeannette, they took her to palliative care at (Mercy Health Albury)," Mr Rooney said.
"I'll never forget. Jeannette said to me, 'why am I here?' And I said, 'they're here to look after you, doll'.
"It just got worse. I was beside her. I do feel bad. It was the cruellest death I've ever seen, but Jeannette never complained once."
Through tears, Mr Rooney spoke of his wife's final hours; how he sat at her bedside in palliative care, watching the clock, holding her hand in his, and regretted succumbing to sleep as his beloved wife took her final breath.
His voice trembled as he spoke. At times he would smile, before tears once again streamed down his face.
He would pause, looking into the distance, as if recalling some hazy memory that momentarily flashed back, crystal clear, before his eyes.
"I love her and I think about her every day, every hour," he said.
"Sometimes, at night, I hear her calling my name. I wake up and she is not there."
Sometimes, something small can make a world of difference.- Alana Maskiell
Mr Rooney said he was perhaps at his lowest when Ms Maskiell entered his life.
"It made me feel that there's still people with a lot of heart in this world," he said.
"Knowing she had these small children, being a sole parent, and renting a house up at (Jingellic), I thought, my God, how good is that lady? She deserves everything."
Ms Maskiell said she was simply paying forward the kindness she had received in the past.
"Sometimes it is the little things," she said. "For me, it wasn't the gesture of paying for the tyres, it was just stopping and having a conversation.
"I think it's important that people just stop and talk to each other. It's a reminder to be kind to one another. You never really know what's going on with someone's life.
"Sometimes, something small can make a world of difference."
Mr Rooney said he plans to repay Ms Maskiell for the tyres.
