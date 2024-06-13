The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Too drunk to club, but he wouldn't take 'no' and so threw a glancing blow

By Albury Court
June 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tonga Matamoana "Etu" Uaisele
Tonga Matamoana "Etu" Uaisele

Albury Thunder rugby league player Etu Uaisele was so drunk and angry when blocked from entering a nightclub that he threw two punches at a bouncer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.