Too drunk to club, but he wouldn't take 'no' and so threw a glancing blow

Albury Thunder rugby league player Etu Uaisele was so drunk and angry when blocked from entering a nightclub that he threw two punches at a bouncer.
The first missed, and the second only just connected with the left side of his forehead.
Uaisele began hassling the security guard when told he couldn't come in - he didn't have identification and was also already "well-affected by alcohol".
He argued and argued and then crossed the road to Sweethearts Pizza in Dean Street to get a feed.
But Albury Local Court has heard that even then, Uaisele's anger towards the victim did not abate.
"Hey d---head!" he shouted at the man when he saw him at the front entrance to Space.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Uaisele the security guard was "just doing his job" and did not deserve to be treated in such a way, let alone assaulted.
What made the offending more serious, she said, was the fact his behaviour targeting the victim lasted for more than an hour.
"It appears that usually you are a role model for young persons in this community and, as such, this is out-of-character for you," Ms McLaughlin said.
The offender, whose full name was listed as Tonga Matamoana Uaisele, pleaded guilty to common assault and to being an excluded person remaining in the vicinity of licensed premises.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said his client, a second-year apprentice heavy vehicle mechanic, was "ashamed by the way he behaved".
"He readily concedes he consumed far too much alcohol," Mr Lingham said.
"It's in no way a pattern of behaviour."
Nevertheless, Mr Lingham said the Albury man's actions at the nightclub in the early hours of February 10, 2024, involved "ongoing conduct".
Mr Lingham said the father-of-four moved from Tonga to Australia at 17 to play rugby league in Sydney.
His league career, including stints at Parramatta and Penrith, lasted about 10 years.
Mr Lingham said Uaisele - who in 2022 was selected in a Tongan All-Stars side for a Tongan tsunami charity match in Brisbane - then moved to Albury, in 2016, after signing with the Albury Thunder.
He said Uaisele spent "a considerable amount of time" as a volunteer at the Thunder, with a special interest in encouraging youngsters in the sport.
Police told the court the security guard was performing supervisory duties, including checking people's identification, when Uaisele approached the front entrance at 1.28am.
He quickly realised Uaisele was drunk, as he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and his eyes appeared "glassy".
The guard recognised Uaisele from having played rugby league with him in 2019.
When denied entry because of his intoxication and a lack of identification, Uaisele continued to argue with the victim.
During the argument, Uaisele insisted to the victim that he was someone else.
"I'm not (him), he's my brother," the guard told Uaisele.
But Uaisele continued to argue the point, and had to be held back by another man.
Uaisele was told to leave and to not come back within 50 metres of the front door.
Police said Uaisele left for Sweethearts at 1.51am, had some food, yelled out to the victim and about 30 minutes later, returned.
When Uaisele got into his personal space, the victim held him back with two hands.
"The accused has then attempted to punch the victim the head with his right fist. This has missed the victim."
After again arguing with the victim, Uaisele delivered a punch to his forehead.
Another man tried to hold Uaisele back, but instead he took off his top - it was 2.30am - "and tried to fight the victim".
After several minutes of refusing to leave, Uaisele walked off west down Dean Street just as police arrived.
Police spoke to the victim and then caught up with Uaisele, who argued with them, too.
"It was obvious to police that the accused was well-intoxicated by liquor and argumentative and belligerent to them."
Uaisele was placed on an 18-month conditional release order, without conviction.
