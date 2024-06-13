The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ley 'kicking herself' after items of 'incredible sentimental value' stolen

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 13 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burglars targeted the Eastend Self Storage Bunkers on Premier Close in Wodonga. Federal MP Sussan Ley was one of the victims, with war relics stolen. File pictures
Burglars targeted the Eastend Self Storage Bunkers on Premier Close in Wodonga. Federal MP Sussan Ley was one of the victims, with war relics stolen. File pictures

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has been distressed by the theft of family heirlooms from World War II.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.