'Wake, wee, weigh, walk': phone calls help heart patient to be on the pulse

Architect Peter Quigley had spent more time designing hospitals than being treated in them, before alarming heart data from his Apple watch led to a triple bypass.
Now, after three admissions to Albury hospital via the emergency department, the 76 year-old is part of a program aimed at reducing hospital attendance by assisting patients following their discharge.
Rapid Onsite Virtual Essential Response, known as ROVER, was introduced by Albury Wodonga Health in January 2023 as a pilot and has now received another 12 months of funding.
It involves patients with serious conditions being helped through phone calls, virtual care or home visits following their release from hospital.
Mr Quigley, who has to monitor his heart failure and lung fluid build-up, has received regular calls since his most recent hospital stay in April.
"It's important for me to keep an eye on my weight and to restrict my fluid, which....is not really an easy thing to do," Mr Quigley said.
"It's very hard to make sure you're restricting your fluid intake to one-and-a-half litres of fluid a day, it's forced me to stop drinking beer and start drinking whiskey because there's less fluid."
Each day, Mr Quigley undertakes what he calls the four Ws - wake, wee, weigh and walk - and he says, being a bit slack, the calls from Albury Wodonga Health help him physically and mentally.
"The support that I get via the phone calls makes it much easier....it's been a terrific program I think and in fact I'm very positive about the care I've had," he said.
The Allans Flat, resident who was involved in planning the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre and Sydney and Melbourne hospitals, was first alerted to his cardiac woes in 2022.
"I'd never had a a heart attack, in fact my whole heart problem started when my Apple watch alerted me to the fact, I was sitting at my desk, that my heart rate had gone over 120 (beats per minute) and then it picked up I had an irregular heartbeat and that caused me to see a cardiologist and led to a triple bypass," Mr Quigley said.
AWH's health co-ordination team leader Liz Freeman oversees ROVER which helps those, such as Mr Quigley, who have dangerous ailments.
"We're looking at and supporting the clients who are high risk, so clients that have got heart failure, which is significant problems with their heart, lung problems and diabetes," Mrs Freeman said.
"The ROVER person....rings that person with quite specific things about self-management and they're things like making sure the person's taking their medication, so having the right dose at the right time."
It was found 24 per cent of participants had difficulties understanding their medications and around 50 per cent said they could not see the point of visiting their GP because they had been in hospital.
Nearly 400 clients have been assisted by ROVER with an average 10 to 12 phone calls made each day by a rotating staff of 10 based in Wodonga who are nurses, physiotherapists, speech pathologists and occupational therapists.
Mrs Freeman said the program aimed to reduce demand on emergency departments, although gauging that aspect was difficult.
"We've collected a lot of data and done a lot of evaluation, but it's really tricky, how do you measure the success of someone seeing their GP in a timely manner," she said.
"So if someone comes home from hospital, they're taking their medications correctly, they see their GP, does that mean that they're not going to come back into hospital or do you have somebody that is very, very sick, they still take their medications (but) they have other complications, they see their GP, but they may need to come back in for another complication."
The ROVER program is being considered for introduction at Wangaratta's public hospital and will soon be in use at Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton.
