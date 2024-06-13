'Let it burn': Woman torched own Wodonga home to rid it of dark energy and aura

A public housing tenant who torched her own home to rid it of "dark energy" and its "dark aura" has failed to secure bail after admitting to arson.
During the first blaze, the 48-year-old flicked matches onto a bed, with the flames extinguished by another occupant.
She sparked two fires in her kitchen on August 31 last year before a neighbour rushed inside after spotting the flames.
"The cats are gone," Coward-Royal told the nearby resident.
"F--- it, let it burn."
The neighbour smashed a window and pushed through a garden hose to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.
Coward-Royal was evicted from the home but returned anyway.
She was spoken to inside the brick house at 10pm on September 8.
The 48-year-old sparked three separate fires between 12.30am and 12.45am the following morning, including in two bedrooms and next to a couch in the lounge room.
She knocked on a nearby house and said there was a fire, and that the occupant should leave.
The house was fully alight and emergency services were contacted.
Coward-Royal walked towards Drage Road and was arrested by police while they headed to the incident.
She told officers she'd torched the home and was found with a lighter.
Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday that the damage was estimated to be worth more than $400,000.
He said during her interview, Coward-Royal "admitted to lighting multiple fires, believing the house had a dark energy about it".
"The accused stated that she believes the premises itself had a dark aura, they were her words, and to dispose of that aura or to prevent the aura from affecting her, she set fire to the house."
Coward-Royal has remained in custody since her arrest.
The court heard a mental health defence wasn't being pursued in the case.
Coward-Royal appeared to talk to herself in frustration during the proceedings.
She sought release from Dame Phyllis Frost on June 13, and hoped to live in emergency accommodation in Melbourne.
"I don't think that investigators would be able to sufficiently monitor the accused in the community, with her propensity to light fires and her thought process in regards to lighting fires," Detective Senior Constable Causer said in opposing bail.
Magistrate Ian Watkins refused the 48-year-old release bid.
"It's a very serious offence," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
"You've entered a plea of guilty to that charge."
He noted uncertainties surrounding Coward-Royal's mental health and housing and said she was an unacceptable risk to others.
Coward-Royal shook her head and walked out of her video link room when her application was refused.
She will face the County Court from August 26.
