Garland to miss clash which Giants need to 'put up or shut up'

Q: No doubt everyone would have enjoyed the general bye last weekend. How did you approach it?
A: We had a fairly tough session on the track last Tuesday night and then had a week off to recharge the batteries. We had a few out before the break, so the bye came at a good time and we should get some troops back this week.
Q: Who are some of the players that you expect could return against the Bulldogs?
A: Matt Grantham will be back alongside Clay Thomas and Fraser Elliott who are the other two definites. Mitch Thomas will also be in the mix to return hopefully but is not a certainty at this stage. Oscar Hayes will miss again and hasn't played since round two.
Q: Who would be leading your best and fairest count at the moment?
A: That's a tough one to answer but maybe Dan Lieschke because he hasn't missed a match from Brian Lieschke who would be right up there as well. Clay Thomas would have polled every match he has played but has missed a fair bit of footy so far.
Q: You play second-placed Jindera this weekend, how highly do you rate the Bulldogs?
A: No doubt they are a good side with a good focal point in attack in Trent Castles and have no glaring weakness. I think the Bulldogs' evenness right across the board is one of their biggest assets and their bottom six players are as good as any in the competition.
Q: Is this a must-win clash in regards to your top-two aspirations?
A: There is no doubt about that. We have already spoken about it as a group and the theme this week is put up or shut up. It is a huge match in the context of our season and to be the best, you have to beat those teams around you on the ladder.
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 15
Lockhart v CDHBU
Henty v Howlong
Culcairn v Brock-Burrum
Magpies v Holbrook
RWW Giants v Jindera
Bill. Crows v Osborne
The Giants made the preliminary final last season and these are the sort of matches that the merged identity needs to win this season if they are to reach those lofty heights again. And the Giants won't get a bigger opportunity to make a statement against the Bulldogs who will be missing star recruit Luke Garland and Zach Bye. The Giants are also a couple of goals better side at Walbundrie.
Verdict: Giants by nine points
