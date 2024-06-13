Sharing stories of heartache, hope and healing

If you haven't been to the Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice, it would be easy to think of it as a cold, sad night and one to avoid.
But, as we prepare to gather in QEII Square next Friday, June 21, I urge you to open your mind, and heart, and to head along for what is a special night on the Border calendar.
Yes, it's cold, but as the fires crackle and the crowd huddles together, it's a night that creates warmth. A night that invites conversations. A night that both comforts and captivates.
There have been many memorable gatherings on the longest night of the year over the past decade.
Personally, as a survivor of a coward's punch attack, to hear Kathy Kelly speak in 2019 is something I'll never forget.
As a huge sports fan, I couldn't wait to hear Joe Williams speak in 2017 and, for the same reason, I am excited to listen to Dani Laidley this year.
Jodie O'Sullivan had an in-depth chat with the former AFL player, coach and now transgender advocate, and her partner Donna Leckie, as the Border community prepares to come together to shine a light on mental ill-health and suicide.
I hope you enjoy Jodie's piece, and the rest of our featured articles, below. I'd highly recommend you give Layton Holley's story on a random act of kindness a read. It's a ripper.
Thanks for your support.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.