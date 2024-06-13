The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Blow for Bulldogs with playing coach set to lead from the sidelines

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 13 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga playing coach Leah Mathey has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ovens and Murray League netball season due to injury. File picture
Wodonga playing coach Leah Mathey has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ovens and Murray League netball season due to injury. File picture

Wodonga playing coach Leah Mathey will lead from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2024 fixture following a season-ending Achilles injury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.