Blow for Bulldogs with playing coach set to lead from the sidelines

Wodonga playing coach Leah Mathey will lead from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2024 fixture following a season-ending Achilles injury.
Mathey was dealt the blow during the third quarter of the Bulldogs' round eight clash against Lavington.
It marks the second Achilles injury for Wodonga, with midcourter Maggie Bromley's season also cut short after round two.
"Those things happen in netball," Mathey said.
"I've been very lucky with netball over many years, I've had no significant injuries.
"It's still good to be there and be involved coaching and at training as much as I can be."
The Bulldogs unveiled a new inclusion last round against North Albury, with former Yackandandah playing coach and Upper Murray League export Anna Beirs donning the club's colours for the first time.
The versatile shooter and defender led the Roos to last season's grand final and had originally committed to another term at the helm, before stepping aside due to family reasons on the eve of the season.
Mathey admitted it was a "wait and see" situation as to whether Beirs will remain with the Bulldogs this season.
"She's certainly been a great addition with that maturity and experience that she brings, and her versatility, being able to play at both ends of the court," Mathey said.
"We hope we do have her permanently.
"She's from Corryong, so it's a big commitment for her with her family, but hopefully we'll have her on board."
Mathey and Beirs have a long-time connection, having grown up together in the Upper Murray.
"We went to school together and played netball growing up together," Mathey said.
"It's the first time since school days we've been on the same team, we were always on opposite teams in the Upper Murray."
Fellow debutants Molly Moylan and Kyah Harvey were also called up to add extra depth for the Bulldogs during their recent 50-65 loss to the Hoppers, while Lily Mckimmie's versatility was utilised to play at both ends of the court.
After some testing times, the Bulldogs have gained confidence from their four wins this season.
"Having any win has been so good for the team, but to have three in a row (Albury, Rovers, Lavington) has been fantastic for their confidence," Mathey said.
"Even though we lost to North Albury by 15 in the end, it was a good four quarters of netball.
"We certainly didn't feel like we had any down patches, which is something we've really been trying to work on."
Following the split round bye, Wodonga will host Yarrawonga.
