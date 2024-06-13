Info-tainment as health minister, mayor meet on hospital

Victoria's Health Minister has accused Wodonga Council of having the wrong information about the Albury hospital upgrade, but declined to elaborate when asked by The Border Mail.
Mary-Anne Thomas met with mayor Ron Mildren and council chief executive Matthew Hyde for 30 minutes in Melbourne on June 4.
Cr Mildren said the minister had told the pair their particulars about the hospital redevelopment were not correct and "she would like to provide us with relevant information to make sure we are on the right page".
The Border Mail asked Ms Thomas through her office what was the more accurate data she planned to provide the council.
"We do not provide comment on private meetings," a government spokeswoman replied.
Cr Mildren was matter-of-fact about the outcome of the meeting, which saw Ms Thomas recommit to the Albury expansion and reportedly say she would not be looking at any other sites for a new hospital despite Wodonga's drive for a greenfields development.
"The minister has now heard what we've got to say, how far that is accepted or acknowledged remains to be seen," Cr Mildren said.
"The minister didn't agree our opinion was correct on many, many things.
"We think our information is reasonably correct and we look forward to any more information the minister can provide to change that."
Matters purportedly flagged as incorrect by Ms Thomas were the demolition of the new emergency department at Albury hospital and the need to buy properties bordering the campus.
Cr Mildren subsequently sent a letter to Ms Thomas on June 6 which reflects on their discussion and has been included in the agenda for council's meeting on Monday, June 17.
"We noted your insistence that the project will proceed without considering other sites and we urge you to reconsider your position and consider funding temporary arrangements to address the current minimum shortfall of 30 beds per day and plan a new hospital that meets the cross border communities needs in conjunction with the Australian Government," Cr Mildren wrote in the letter.
Questions were also asked of the minister of what was occurring with a plan for the future use of Wodonga hospital.
Cr Mildren said he was left with the impression work had "only just begun" on it and it was part of a Hume region health shake-up.
Ms Thomas' office declined to answer Border Mail questions on that matter.
"While others play politics, our focus remains solely on patients - we are working with NSW to deliver one of the most significant regional health infrastructure investments ever by Labor governments for the border communities of Albury-Wodonga," the spokeswoman said.
"As part the $558 million redevelopment, an extensive consultation process has been undertaken to ensure we are delivering for the needs of the local community."
As part of its hospital advocacy, the council on Monday night is expected to endorse an agreed statement, with Albury Council on a single site hospital, which was discussed at May's Federation Council meeting.
