Man in pink dress armed with hammer admits to robbery of teen

A man who threatened a teenager with a hammer during an armed robbery has admitted to charges in court.
Dylan Meyers targeted the victim at the Trudewind Road underpass in Wodonga while wearing a pink dress.
He had been smoking ice and told the boy he would cave his head in with a hammer if he screamed.
Meyers demanded the victim's money while about two metres away during the September 1 incident last year.
The victim handed over his hat, worth about $20, and Meyers and others chased after the victim and his friends.
Meyers was arrested on the Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road at Peechelba on September 21, and has remained in custody since that date.
Police had spotted Meyers on the roadside.
The 23-year-old had a homemade slam shotgun with him, which he threw into bushes.
Witnesses had been due to give evidence during a committal in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 12.
But the court heard the matter had been resolved and Meyers was pleading guilty to armed robbery and theft.
The court heard his offending also breached a community corrections order, which Meyers will have to be resentenced on.
The 23-year-old will face the Wodonga County Court from August 26.
