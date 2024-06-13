Just five senior games back after a long layoff, now this happens

Boom Wangaratta midfielder Jackson Clarke's injury run continues and he might not return until late July.
Clarke returned in round two after suffering a serious foot injury last July and played five senior games.
"He's had surgery on his hand and will miss the next five to six matches," coach Ben Reid outlined.
"He did a tendon in his finger at training, it was really innocuous and really unlucky for him.
"He'll definitely play again this year, there's no worries about that."
Wangaratta has the first part of the split round off and will next play Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday, June 23.
The Pies then have four straight games, with another week off on July 27.
Meanwhile, Reid says another on-baller in Brad Melville will also return after initial fears he would miss the season with a fractured foot.
"We'll get Brad back in five to six weeks, so he'll play around five games," Reid added.
Defender Tyler Norton failed to take his place in last Saturday's win over Wodonga Raiders, while Nick Richards suffered a corked muscle in the second quarter as the club took a cautious approach and kept him off the ground.
Mark Anderson also missed the Raiders' clash after he was crunched and helped off against Albury in round eight.
"It's probably not as bad as first thought with Mark, it's bruised ribs, so he's a chance for Rovers and hopefully Fraser Ellis will be back for that game too," Reid suggested.
There's only two games in the first part of round 10 with Albury at home to Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday, while North Albury-Myrtleford should be tight.
