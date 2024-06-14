Retired officer preparing for Kokoda Track in support of a good cause

A former Wodonga policewoman is preparing to walk the Kokoda Track for a good cause.
Raquel Vogel retired in 2023 after more than three decades in the job having been diagnosed with PTSD.
She had joined the police force as a 20-year-old in 1988, and said while the job could be an exciting adventure, it could also take a toll on officers.
Ms Vogel is one of nine people with ties to the emergency services who will walk the 96 kilometre track in Papua New Guinea to raise money for Police Veterans Victoria.
The group wants to raise $96,000 for the support service, which helps retired officers.
Ms Vogel has already reached half of her $10,666 fundraising goal and has been hiking on Mount Bogong, Huon Hill, Nail Can Hill and around the Wonga Wetlands in preparation for the gruelling trek.
"Putting on the uniform and bullet proof vest doesn't make police members immune from emotional, physical or psychological harm," she said.
"During my years of service I have seen too many of my colleagues leave the job unwell.
"I'm motivated and determined to raise vital funds for Police Veterans Victoria to ensure all police veterans, and their families, are valued and supported beyond their service.
"I hope my participation in the trek can help inspire others to chase their dreams, to not be afraid of a challenge."
Papua New Guinea has a personal connection for Ms Vogel.
Her grandfather served there but rarely spoke of the war.
There were 625 Australian combat deaths during the Kokoda Track Campaign in 1942 and 1055 people wounded.
"Pop internalised the deep impact of his service but would enjoy sharing stories with his mates on Anzac Day," she said.
"The opportunity for me to experience a small part of my grandfather's journey would be a gateway to better understand the legacy of a kind, courageous, complicated man.
"To participate in and complete the Kokoda Track would satisfy a lifelong ambition of mine."
The nine participants have so far raised $46,000 ahead of the journey, which will start on August 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.