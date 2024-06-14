'It's disgusting': Only 20 per cent of at-risk kids receive help amid staffing crisis

"Information on this dashboard shows that in the June 2022 quarter for the region of Far West, Murrumbidgee and Western NSW there were 301 funded full-time equivalent (FTE) caseworkers and an actual FTE of 309; in the December 2023 quarter for the same regions there were 279 funded FTE caseworkers and 255 FTE actual caseworkers - under the Minns government there are less funded positions, and a higher vacancy rate.