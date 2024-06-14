'It's disgusting': Only 20 per cent of at-risk kids receive help amid staffing crisis

The Border's most vulnerable children are being neglected due to "critical" understaffing, child protection workers say.
In Albury, child protection union representative Belinda Tsirekas said only 20 per cent of children identified as being at "significant risk of harm" are receiving help.
"When people call the helpline to make a report, they think, 'well, that's going to ensure a child's safety'," she said.
"But that's not what's happening on the ground."
Ms Tsirekas and fellow union representative Tom Hooper met with local child protection caseworkers on Thursday, June 13, to understand the challenges they face on the Border.
"The information we've received is that they are massively understaffed," Mr Hooper said.
"When they do fill (roles), people are leaving after a short period of time.
"The average lifespan of a case worker is 14 months. Fifty per cent of the people they employ leave before they complete the case worker development plan."
They've created an industry on the suffering of children.- Tom Hooper
Mr Hooper worked as a caseworker in Albury during the latter half of 2021. He said staffing levels have spiralled since then.
"Workload is the main issue that they're facing. They're all being loaded up with extra cases because they are short staffed," he said.
"I used to work here and it was said to me today that 'when you were here, we were nearly full. But you wouldn't recognise it now - it's basically empty."
Mr Hooper said the problem reached a "tipping point" when the state Coalition government privatised out of home care in 2012.
"They've created an industry on the suffering of children," he said. "The NGOs are making a huge profit.
"We have on average 100 kids a night living in alternate care arrangements, which are basically motels, at a cost of $1.7 million per child per year.
"That's $1.7 million going out the door of taxpayers money to NGOs to look after 100-odd children. It's disgusting."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said staffing levels are lower under the Labour government compared to the former Coalition government.
"Transparency and accountability in the child protection system is important. This led to the previous Coalition government implementing the DCJ Case Worker Dashboard," he said.
"Information on this dashboard shows that in the June 2022 quarter for the region of Far West, Murrumbidgee and Western NSW there were 301 funded full-time equivalent (FTE) caseworkers and an actual FTE of 309; in the December 2023 quarter for the same regions there were 279 funded FTE caseworkers and 255 FTE actual caseworkers - under the Minns government there are less funded positions, and a higher vacancy rate.
"Actual data shows NSW consistently having the lowest rate of entries into out-of-home care across all jurisdictions since 2017-18, with significant deterioration in staffing and children now occurring under this current government."
The NSW child-protective system is inefficient, ineffective, and unsustainable.- NSW auditor-general
A scathing report into the effectiveness of the Department of Communities and Justice in overseeing child protection was delivered by the NSW auditor-general on Thursday, June 6.
"The NSW child-protection system is inefficient, ineffective, and unsustainable," the performance audit concluded.
Despite recommendations of numerous reviews, the department was yet to adopt an early intervention model and operated in a "crisis-driven" mode, it said.
The audit identified the department had failed to establish safe and secure accommodation and environments for children in emergency accommodation.
The state spent $300 million on emergency accommodation in the 2022/23 financial year, while there were more than 14,400 children in out-of-home care at the end of that period.
The money is supposed to help recruit and train foster carers. But it has just gone nowhere.- Belinda Tsirekas
Ms Tsirekas criticised the "lack of oversight" for NGOs in charge of out of home care.
"(The government) gives a lump of money to an agency to provide services, but there's no accountability," she said.
"The money is supposed to help recruit and train foster carers. But it has just gone nowhere.
"It has instead been youth workers and labour hire companies caring for children in a babysitting model, not a care and nurturing model."
To fix the problem of understaffing, Mr Hooper is urging the state government to employ 500 new case workers "as soon as possible".
"The only way to achieve this is by acknowledging child protection caseworkers as frontline workers, remunerating them accordingly, and giving them the respect they deserve," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.