Milestone man reflects on three decades of being a Swampie

More often than not grand final triumphs throw up a hard-luck story or two.
A loyal servant who misses out on their one shot at glory because of circumstances beyond their control.
Unfortunately for loyal Swampie Greg Schuller, he was the hard-luck story of the club's most recent flag a decade ago in 2014.
The reliable defender suffered a season-ending knee injury on the eve of the finals series, robbing him of the opportunity to win an elusive senior flag.
While the heartache of missing a premiership would be a lowlight for most players, Schuller still rates the 2014 season as the highlight of his career.
"This may seem a little bit strange but I still rate being involved in the 2014 flag as the highlight of my career," Schuller said.
"I didn't play in it because I tore my ACL in the last round.
"But just to be a part of it and the fact I was really close with those boys that won it means a lot to me.
"It was the club's only senior flag during my time and it was hard for me personally to deal with at the time.
"I came back the following year and we won a reserves flag and that was pretty cool.
"Especially playing alongside a lot of blokes that I had played a lot of football with like Matt Kilo, Dave Weson and Andy Keller who are club stalwarts and got a bit of reward winning a reserves flag.
"I really do cherish being part of the club and the friendships forged.
"That's why you go to training and play, to catch-up with your mates and it's a great release from the daily grind."'
Fast forward to the weekend and Schuller will reach his 300-match milestone after having played 203 senior matches and 96 in the reserves.
Schuller, 37, said the milestone had 'crept up' on him and he hadn't had time to reflect on the amazing achievement.
"I haven't given it a great deal of thought so far to be honest," he said.
"But I am proud to say that I've played at the one club for my entire career.
"I love the club and playing somewhere else has never crossed my mind.
"I grew up playing juniors at Henty and now more than three decades later I'm still playing and trying to do my bit on the committee as well as vice-president.
"The milestone has sort of crept up on me but no doubt when I retire and look back on my career it will be satisfying to think that I played so much footy for my junior club.
"But retiring is the furthest thing from my mind at the moment, I still love playing each weekend and I just want to play for as long as I can."
Schuller is a father-of-four ranging in age from nine to two and now gets great satisfaction from seeing his children start their sporting careers with the Swampies as well.
"The footy club... it's just a great place to be and such a vital part of the community," he said.
"Personally for me it's a great outlet from work
"Now my kids play Auskick and NetSetGO and I'm proud to see them doing the same as I did as a kid."
Schuller still remembers his senior debut more than two decades ago under legendary coach Wayne Styles.
"I was still playing thirds and I played in the morning and then backed-up again in the seniors that afternoon," he said.
"Wayne Styles was my coach.
"I don't think Wayne will mind me saying he was an old-school coach who liked to use a bit of fire and brimstone to motivate his players.
"I absolutely love the bloke but I will admit he did put the fear of god into me as a kid.
"But he looked after me and I would sit on the bench for the first-quarter and then come on the second-half of each quarter after that when a bit of sting had gone out of the game.
"My senior debut was against Holbrook and from memory I played six or seven senior matches that year."
Schuller also feels fortunate to have played alongside some talented Swampie juniors before they went on to play AFL.
"Over the last 20-years there have been at least half-a-dozen juniors that I have played with that have now gone on to play AFL," he said.
"To be able to say I have played with Sam Murray, Nick Murray and Harrison Macreadie is something that I'm proud of.
"It is something the club is also immensely proud to produce so many juniors to play at the elite level.
"As a club we always dream we may get them back in the twilight of their careers because we would have one hell of a side if it happened.
"You have blokes the calibre of Isaac Muller as well and Toby Murray who just got elevated onto an AFL list and Nick Newton is playing VFL.
"Tim Scott and Brent Piltz also played AFL.
"I reckon there are a few more kids at the moment that have got the potential to play AFL as well but I won't name them because I don't want to jinx them."
