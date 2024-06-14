The special moment 'everyone was cheering' for Tigers' sister duo

Sophia Dedourek can still hear the cheers of the Tigers' crowd when she replays the moment she shot her first goal of Ovens and Murray A-grade netball.
It was a defining moment for the talented 14-year-old, which was only made sweeter by the fact she had her older sister, Brooke, right there with her.
The duo now share special memories after both making their A-grade debuts for Albury at home against Wangaratta in round nine, after receiving surprise call-ups.
"Sophia had gone home after her game (in the under-15s) and Skye (Hillier) came up to me and mum and said she needed shooters, and asked if we could please bring Sophia back," Brooke recalled.
"When Brooke told me, I was so surprised," Sophia added.
But the talented teenager took it all in her stride with no nerves in sight, landing seven goals from eight attempts, while Brooke also aided the Tigers with four goals, in what was their first time playing in the same team.
"I was more just excited to get on the court and give it a go," Sophia said.
"Everyone in A-grade was so supportive. I obviously made a few mistakes because I hadn't played before, but they were all really supportive.
"Just to be given the opportunity at my age was really great. They thought I could handle it, which made me feel really good."
"It was so exciting to sit there and know that she was coming on as well, it was good to share it," Brooke said.
While Sophia had her supportive sister backing her up, they also had their biggest fan in the crowd, their mum, Libby.
"Everyone was cheering and we had mum and dad up there," Brooke recalled.
"Everyone was saying, 'is that your mum up there cheering?' It was so nice."
Netball and a love of shooting goals is something that ties the family together.
"I lived and breathed netball and so did my mum and sisters, so it's so nice to sit there and watch both of them now," Libby said.
"I coached them when they were little, and I tried to get them in the midcourt, because shooting can be quite stressful, but they just shot up. I said, I don't think they're going to put you in the midcourt now.
"Shooting just came naturally for both of them I feel, then obviously the coaches have developed that, and Albury have just embraced them."
A-grade coach Skye Hillier praised the sisters for their serendipitous debuts.
"They were both great and they both held their own against quality Wangaratta defenders," Hillier said.
"They both had a really good presence in the ring."
Standing at six foot one, Sophia is reaching for the stars.
"Obviously it's a dream of mine to play in the Suncorp competition, so I'm definitely aiming to get there," she said.
"I'll be watching and cheering her from the sideline," Brooke added.
The Tigers have battled player unavailability this season due to injuries and illness, with Hillier recently rejoining the side following a knee injury sustained in round two.
The A-grade side also welcomed the McCowan sisters, Jade, Aleira and Kijana, onto the court together for the first time this season.
Albury takes on Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend for the split round, while North Albury hosts Myrtleford.
