North Albury gun has serious injury, but is hoping for quick return

North Albury's Jackson Weidemann has ruptured his AC joint, but is hoping to return by the end of the month.
The star Hopper suffered the injury in the first quarter against Yarrawonga on June 1.
"I pulled the pin at quarter-time, something wasn't right and I felt I was going to be a liability," he suggested.
"I could kind of mark the footy, but felt like I couldn't tackle or couldn't take a tackle."
It's been a disrupted season for the 24-year-old, who committed to the Hoppers full-time after playing with Port Melbourne in the VFL.
He battled labral tears in his hip last season and was hoping to overcome the debilitating injury over summer.
However, it affected his pre-season, returning against Wangaratta in round two.
Ironically, he's again hoping to make his comeback against the Pies on June 29.
"Maybe I'll get back for the Wangaratta Magpies game, but there's no guarantees, we'll wait and see how it recovers in the next few weeks," he outlined.
"I've avoided surgery and they say this ligament seems to heal fairly quickly."
Given how important Weidemann is, and he can play virtually everywhere, including midfield, defence and the ruck, the Hoppers will adopt a cautious approach.
The second half of the regular season starts on Saturday, with North sitting in third spot.
North is home to Myrtleford and given both teams are coming off outstanding and unexpected wins over Wodonga and Albury respectively, in a tight game it might come down to which outfit can switch back 'on' after an inspirational performance.
The Hoppers' one-point win - midfielder Jack Penny kicked the match-winning behind with 15 seconds left - could prove the difference in making finals.
"We came off some disappointing efforts against (Wangaratta) Rovers and Yarrawonga, we had a chance to show them what we were made of and we didn't turn up, so there's still a bit to go to play at that level and that's what we're aiming for," Weidemann offered.
"To turn it around after the Yarrawonga game and beat Wodonga, they came hard at us and had a lot of opportunities, it's one to look back on and think, 'that's one to remember'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.