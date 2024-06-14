The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

North Albury gun has serious injury, but is hoping for quick return

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 14 2024 - 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Jackson Weidemann (left) is hoping to return from a shoulder injury at the end of the month.
North Albury's Jackson Weidemann (left) is hoping to return from a shoulder injury at the end of the month.

North Albury's Jackson Weidemann has ruptured his AC joint, but is hoping to return by the end of the month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.