Ain't No Mountain High Enough gets a sweet twist at Winter Solstice

Australian musician Anna Leeworthy felt uplifted after going to her first Winter Solstice a few years ago.
The independent artist and backup singer for Tones and I was an Albury High School student at the time.
"I think it's a surprisingly liberating event," she said.
"I expected it to be solemn but it was one of those events where everyone felt united.
"It's an event I have a lot of respect for and I'm understandably honoured to be involved this year."
On the longest night of the year, Survivors of Suicide and Friends host the Winter Solstice, an event that brings the community together in commemoration of those who have died by suicide
Albury-born-and-bred Leeworthy, who returned to her hometown two years ago, would perform at Winter Solstice in QEII Square on Friday, June 21, for the first time.
She planned to give Ain't No Mountain High Enough a sweet R 'n' B twist.
Having moved to Melbourne after finishing high school, Leeworthy said her musical career got an uplift early on.
She was singing in a church with a producer who had a connection to Toni Watson, who was known professionally as Tones and I, the singer, songwriter and record producer.
"I DM'd Tones and I on Insta to see if she had any openings as a back-up singer and the producer had already mentioned my name," Leeworthy said.
"I worked with her for her whole Australian tour four years ago.
"I became good friends with Tones and I; my name is literally tattooed on her arm, so we're close!"
Leeworthy's work on the Tones and I tour led to collaborations with Peking Duk and Baker Boy.
Her singles have been featured on MTV, Spotify's New Music Friday AU/NZ and The Indie List.
Other musicians performing at the 12th annual Winter Solstice 2024 would be Paul Dyason and Eliza Hull.
Dyason was another talented homegrown songwriter and co-lead singer for the Border's beloved band The Northern Folk.
His contemplative, honest and nuanced lyricism was a hallmark of his songs for both his independent project and his band.
Singer-songwriter and accessibility advocate, Hull had performed at the Sydney Opera House, Ability Fest, Forum Theatre, Hamer Hall, NYE On The Hill and overseas.
Hull's resonant single Running Underwater debuted on Q&A on ABC, and spoke to her lived experience with the hereditary condition Charcot-Marie-Tooth.
Leeworthy, Dyason and Hull would also perform The Dying Light (Sam Fender).
This year Winter Solstice would also host guest speakers in Nam Le, Osher Gunsberg and Danielle Laidley.
Le was a Vietnamese-born Australian writer, whose award winning works in fiction, poetry, essay, stage and screenplays have connected with a global audience.
The long-time celebrity host of The Bachelor and shows including The Masked Singer and Australian Idol, Gunsberg would share his journey with complex mental illness.
Danielle is one of Australia's most prominent transgender advocates.
A former AFL player and one of the league's youngest senior coaches, Danielle has a unique perspective and insight on the challenges and mental burden trangender people often bear, especially under public scrutiny.
Dyason and Hull would perform between 5pm and 6pm while the Scots School Albury Pipe Band would open the event at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.