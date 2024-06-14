'Crezza' to return? Roos could be hoping so

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
A surprise frontrunner emerged this week as Corowa-Rutherglen's next potential coach, and he's no stranger to the Ovens and Murray League. Could we see the return of 'Crezza'?
Milestones often mean a time of reflection, and after three decades as a Swampie, Greg Schuller has plenty of highs and lows to recall. We take a look back at the Henty stalwart's football career.
And 'could the top four have separated themselves from the rest' in the Tallangatta and District League competition? We gauge the thoughts of the Bulldogs' leader.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
