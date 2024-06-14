Who was drinking its own bath water early? Which outfit could underachieve?

We're halfway through the regular season in the best Ovens and Murray Football League competition in years. The introduction of the points system in 2016 was designed to even the competition and for the first time in a quarter of a century, we have eight of the 10 teams still in finals contention. The Border Mail's Andrew Moir hands out his report card and it must be pointed out the team rating is not solely defined by positions as it's unfair to rate the returning Corowa-Rutherglen, for example, on the same scale as premiers Yarrawonga.
ALBURY
LADDER: Sixth (4-5)
SEASON SO FAR: Started with 135-point and 90-point wins over Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders respectively. Happy days. Then suffered a shock loss to Lavington in round three and it's headed south since, although any win over Yarrawonga in the past three seasons is outstanding. Sits a win out of the top five and if it misses finals, will be the greatest underachiever of the modern era.
RATING: 3 out of 10
WHY THAT RATING? It would have been lower, but have to give a bonus point or two for stopping Yarrawonga's 17-match winning streak. When you have the league's best ruckman in Isaac Muller and a top midfield, including Morris medallist Elliott Powell and runner-up in the club best and fairest Jake Gaynor, plus you recruit two former AFL-listed players and ex-SANFL midfielders, anything outside a positive win-loss record is a flop.
WHAT'S GONE WRONG? Two of last year's three gun defenders were missing (Lucas Conlan moved to Port Melbourne and Jessy Wilson did an ACL in the grand final) and the other Hamish Gilmore hasn't played since May 11, through injury. Also, gun forward Jacob Conlan moved to Port Melbourne, while replacements Lachie Tiziani has played only four games and Mat Walker has struggled to play the key forward role.
JUST A THOUGHT: As soon as the game against Corowa-Rutherglen is over on Saturday, tell the players you don't want to see them until the Thursday night before Wodonga Raiders. It had been a brutal seven rounds leading into the Roos, with only two wins. Some will say you can't have an extended break mid-season, but whatever Albury had been doing over the past seven rounds wasn't working. What's that saying, 'if you always do what you've always done, then you always get what you've always got'. Give the players a break and they might come back refreshed for a run home. And if the players have any sense of self-motivation, treat it as a challenge. We're two wins out of the top five at the halfway mark, imagine how special it will be if we overcome the odds and play finals.
BEST PLAYERS: Isaac Muller, Tom O'Brien, Hamish Gilmore
INJURIES: Jay Hillary, Jessy Wilson (season), Jim Grills (World Cup polocrosse in July)
COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
LADDER: 10th (0-9)
SEASON SO FAR: The Roos didn't play last year, due to a player shortage, so just to be back is a bonus. Started with a 135-point loss to Albury, but had its smallest loss last round to Lavington (26), albeit with guest players Heath Shaw, Tyler Roos and Josh Clayton, so as long as you're improving, particularly when you're coming from as far back as they did, that's all you can ask.
RATING: 6-10
WHY THAT RATING? Fielding a team is a pass mark. And the development in a host of youngsters, including Mak Lavis, Jordan Eyers, Tom Forrest, along with debutants Judd Kuschert and Caile Duryea, has been heartwarming.
JUST A THOUGHT: Throw everything at Wodonga Raiders in round 17. If a leading player is carrying something after round 15, give him a week off. Now is the time to grab an available ex-AFL-VFL player. Tyler Roos and Josh Clayton will play for South Cairns that day, so they're not available like last weekend, but make some calls to find another top players/s who could play. We all know Corowa-Rutherglen's background and it's been tipped for a winless season, given those extraordinary circumstances. But imagine being in the clubrooms that night with a win under the belt and only a week left in the season. That momentum into an off-season is priceless.
BEST PLAYERS: Jedd Longmire, Ryan Eyers, Brady Morton, Joe Hansen
INJURIES: Connor Leslie (TBC), Christian Masson-Moyle (8 weeks), Sam Banfield (2-3)
LAVINGTON
LADDER: Seventh (4-5)
SEASON SO FAR: It started in the worst possible fashion with a loss to Wodonga Raiders. The 21-point win over Albury in round three was a superb effort, along with the 21-point upset over Wodonga in round eight.
RATING: 7-10
WHY THAT RATING? Most clubs have former AFL or state league players, but if you take out a handful of games for the likes of Billy Glanvill (West Adelaide) and Ben Ashley-Cooper (Sydney Swans), the Panthers don't have a 'name' player, so to still be in finals contention is an enormous achievement.
WHAT'S GONE WRONG: Only having the one pre-season game. The Panthers had another planned, but the opposition pulled out and it showed when they went six goals down in the second quarter against Raiders, before rallying.
BEST PLAYERS: Billy Glanvill, Shaun Driscoll, Ben Ashley-Cooper, Jono Spina
INJURIES: Nick Newton (1 week), Jack Glanvill (3), Marty Brennan (4-6), Adam Butler (3-5), Nic Paton (1 week)
MYRTLEFORD
LADDER: Eighth (3-6)
SEASON SO FAR: Started with five losses, but four of those were against teams currently in the top five. Has won three of its last four, including last Saturday's shock win over Albury.
RATING: 8-10
WHY THAT RATING? The biggest loss was when Wangaratta started its hot run. It was 46 points, but the Saints trailed by only three at three-quarter time. There's not a stack of big names, so it's been a huge effort.
WHY THE SLOW START? The Saints had a host of arrivals, so it was always going to take at least a third of the regular season to gel.
BEST PLAYERS: Lachie Dale, Matt Munro, Mitch Dalbosco, Zac Pethybridge
INJURIES: Ryley and Brady Sharp (season), Jake Sharp (TBC), Will McKerral (season), Charlie Crisp (3 weeks), Toby Cossor (1-2)
NORTH ALBURY
LADDER: Third (6-3)
SEASON SO FAR: Set the tone with two 10-point wins over Myrtleford and Wangaratta, the latter was an enormous upset. Won the first four, but then outplayed Albury, only to lose with inaccurate kicking, and then fell to Wangaratta Rovers by 40 points. Steadied with a must-win over Lavington and rounded out the first half with a crucial one-point win over Wodonga.
RATING: 9-10
WHY THAT RATING? An outside shot at fifth looked the Hoppers' best bet, so to be in the top three is a high distinction.
THE ACHILLES HEEL: The goals have dried up. In the first four games, North averaged 122 points. In the last five it's been 55. The 139 points and 193 against bottom two outfits Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders respectively mask the recent struggles when looking at an overall average of 85 points. If the opposition restricts Josh Minogue, who sits second on the Doug Strang Medal with 32, who kicks the goals?
BEST PLAYERS: Jack Penny, Fletcher Ramage, Foster Gardiner, Archer Gardiner
INJURIES: Jackson Weidemann, Layton Taylor, Zac Hanrahan, Brad Hutchison, Ryan Polkinghorne, Flynn Gardiner (all back over next few weeks)
WANGARATTA
LADDER: Fifth (5-4)
SEASON SO FAR: Lost the first four, won the last five. The first four was by a combined 32 points, but the shock result against North, followed by the loss to Wodonga after leading by 21 point during the last quarter, wasn't acceptable. However, when the Pies pushed Yarrawonga in round four, albeit falling by two points, you knew the Pies were back. Has an average winning margin of 61 points in that winning streak and while the ladder says they're fifth, they're the second-best team.
RATING: 4.5-10
WHY THAT RATING? When a team with as many good players starts 0-4, it doesn't deserve a pass mark. There's no doubt Wangaratta was drinking its own bath water in the first couple of games. The Pies made last year's preliminary final and picked up three former VFL players, including Brad Melville full-time, and ex-AFL player Pat Naish, so you often see in a gun team players leaving it to somebody else. Coach Ben Reid even admitted after North complacency was an issue. However, the players have switched on and a grand final appearance awaits.
GREATEST WEAPON: Callum Moore. In the first five games, last year's Doug Strang Medal winner had only 13 goals, which included a superb six against Yarrawonga. In the last four games he's kicked six, eight, seven and nine - that's an average of seven and a half. He won the 2021 Morris Medal and finished runner-up in the two years since, but has never been in better form than the last month. Yarrawonga is premiership favourite, but Moore is the biggest obstacle.
FUN FACT: Since 1994, no team has ever lost its first four games and won the premiership.
BEST PLAYERS: Alex Federico, Callum Moore, Fraser Holland-Dean
INJURIES: Brad Melville, Jackson Clarke (Round 14)
WANGARATTA ROVERS
LADDER: Second (7-2)
SEASON SO FAR: Started superbly with six straight wins, including the season-opener against favourites Wangaratta. But has lost two of its last three.
RATING: 8-10
WHY THAT RATING? Wasn't considered to have the firepower of Yarrawonga, Wangaratta or Albury, so second spot at the halfway mark is exemplary.
WHAT'S THE ACHILLES HEEL: Goalkicking. Has only kicked 100 points once (15.10 v North Albury in round six). In the first six games, the Hawks averaged 86 points. In the last three, it's been slashed to 59. Alex Marklew has been kept goalless in two of those games (against Wodonga's Charlie Morrison and Yarrawonga's Ned Pendergast), so the Hawks have to find more goalkickers.
JUST A THOUGHT: If the goalkicking worries continue, could you pop Brodie Filo one-out in the square? Imagine how nervous an opponent would be with the blinding skills and pace.
BEST PLAYERS: Sam Murray, Xavier Allison, Samuel Cattapan, Tom Boyd, Jace McQuade
INJURIES: Will Christie, Stuart Booth (TBC)
WODONGA
LADDER: Fourth (6-3)
SEASON SO FAR: Had a strong first quarter to trail premiers Yarrawonga by only 10 points at half-time in round one, but was annihilated after that to fall by 75 points. However, showed that second half was a blip on the radar by winning the next six. Has lost the last two, amid concerns over its scoring firepower.
RATING: 8-10
WHY THAT RATING? Played finals last year and was expected to double up this year, but to sit ahead of long-time powerhouse clubs Wangaratta and Albury was unexpected.
WHAT'S THE ACHILLES HEEL: No Noah Spiteri. The crafty ex-soccer star was easily the Bulldogs' best forward, until sidelined against Lavington in round eight with a season-ending knee injury. Wodonga averaged 83 points in the first five games and only 65 in the last four, which includes the second-lowest output of 57 points against North Albury last weekend when Spiteri didn't play, although three other forwards were also out.
BEST PLAYERS: Charlie Morrison, Jack O'Sullivan (coach), Josh Mathey, Noah Bradshaw, Matt Wilson
INJURIES: Kyle Winter-Irving, Ethan Redcliffe (Round 10); Noah Spiteri, Oscar Willding (season)
WODONGA RAIDERS
LADDER: Ninth (2-7)
SEASON SO FAR: Started superbly with an upset against Lavington, but then lost the next six games by an average of 84 points. That 131-point loss to North Albury in round four was one of the club's worst displays in many years. Well done to North, but North is not Albury of 2016, when it went through undefeated and had six players with experience at AFL clubs. Grabbed its second win against Corowa-Rutherglen in round eight.
RATING: 4-10
WHY THAT RATING? Is at least one win short of where it thought it would be. After six weeks, it became obvious Raiders and Corowa-Rutherglen would fill the bottom two spots, but to have three three-figure losses to Corowa's one is unacceptable.
WHAT'S GONE WRONG? Boom recruit Sam Darley hasn't played since Anzac Day as his partner is based in Darwin, while another profile import in Darrean Wyatt played only five matches and has since played games at Melton South. It's also been said in recent years that Raiders had the best batch of kids, but they haven't come through. The next coach must make that the priority.
BEST PLAYERS: Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Brad St John, Tom Bracher, Sam Darley
INJURIES: Ned Conway (1-2 weeks), Sam Darley (unavailable - 1-2), Lewis Waters (4-6)
YARRAWONGA
LADDER: First (8-1)
SEASON SO FAR: The only slip-up was against Albury in round seven, but that stirred the beast with a terrific display against North Albury, followed by a stunning second half to topple Wangaratta Rovers by four goals in the top of the table clash.
RATING: 8.5-10
WHY THAT RATING? Given Albury had won only one of its past four matches heading into the game, it really should have a 20-match unbeaten streak, so had to be docked, despite the near-perfect start.
LOOK AT LAST WEEK: Yarrawonga's win over Wangaratta Rovers shows why it's the team to beat. The Pigeons' big names starred in the first three-quarters - Dan and Lach Howe and Leigh Masters - while emerging youngsters Ryan Einsporn and Ned Pendergast were also superb. Former VFL star Willie Wheeler had had only seven touches, but then grabs 10 in the last term. And to think Did Simpson medallist Michael Gibbons and interleague players Cam Wilson and Ryan Bruce are still to return. Oh, and Masters is back to his best. Good luck stopping them.
WORTH NOTING: Defender Ryan Bruce is rated tremendously by coach Steve Johnson and when he comes back from a syndesmosis injury, it will be interesting to see if Ryan Einsporn returns to the wing, where he spent last year. However, the first time Johnson moved the pacy Einsporn to defence was in last year's grand final when Albury's Riley Bice started to have an impact and he again showed how good he is as a backman in that first half against Wangaratta Rovers last week when many team-mates struggled. Also, Bailey Frauenfelder started in defence this year, but when Nick Fothergill broke his collarbone, he moved forward. Fothergill is now back, but it will take time to return to his best, given the seriousness of the injury. However, Frauenfelder showed his class with an equal team-high two goals against Rovers. In summary, the Pigeons have a host of options.
BEST PLAYERS: Lach and Dan Howe, Perry Lewis-Smith, Ned Pendergast, Willie Wheeler
INJURIES: Ryan Bruce (3-4 weeks), Michael Gibbons (TBC), Cam Wilson (overseas - 2 weeks)
PREDICTIONS
GRAND FINAL: Yarrawonga defeats Wangaratta by 10 points
MORRIS MEDAL: Callum Moore (Wangaratta)
MUST-SEE GAMES: A decade ago, prior to the points system, you had probably three or four highlight games in the second half of the season, but there's too many to name as every round has at least two crackers.
WHAT ARE SOME OF THE STORYLINES: Will Albury make a record-breaking 15th successive finals campaign or is the era over? Can North snap a nine-year finals drought? And will Corowa-Rutherglen win a game?
