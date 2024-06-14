Who was drinking its own bath water early? Which outfit could underachieve?

JUST A THOUGHT: As soon as the game against Corowa-Rutherglen is over on Saturday, tell the players you don't want to see them until the Thursday night before Wodonga Raiders. It had been a brutal seven rounds leading into the Roos, with only two wins. Some will say you can't have an extended break mid-season, but whatever Albury had been doing over the past seven rounds wasn't working. What's that saying, 'if you always do what you've always done, then you always get what you've always got'. Give the players a break and they might come back refreshed for a run home. And if the players have any sense of self-motivation, treat it as a challenge. We're two wins out of the top five at the halfway mark, imagine how special it will be if we overcome the odds and play finals.