'Prudent pay rise': councillor hands up for greater fees

Albury councillors have unanimously endorsed pay rises for themselves after the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal recommended an increase.
Without any debate, the nine councillors passed a recommendation outlining the fee changes at their meeting on Tuesday, June 11.
The decision means mayor Kylie King's annual fee will tally $66,800, up from $64,390, as of July 1.
A less substantial increase of $980, but still equating to 3.75 per cent, will apply to councillors' fees which will now be $27,050.
That means the mayor will have total remuneration of $93,850.
There will also be rises to the councillors' optional superannuation payments, which the council introduced in May 2022, and eight representatives decided to receive.
In the agenda report recommending the increase, council's team leader governance and executive support Melissa Smead gave a rationale for the jump in fees.
"The increase, in light of the current national inflationary environment, is prudent to continue to support councillors and recognise the significant time invested in undertaking their duties," Ms Smead wrote.
At a previous meeting to decide pay increases, councillors David Thurley said: "In my 10 years on council this recommendation comes from the Office of Local Government every year and we have simply accepted that recommendation without discussion or debate."
