'Prudent pay rise': councillor hands up for greater fees

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 15 2024 - 6:00am
Councillors Jess Kellahan, Ashley Edwards, Steve Bowen and Kylie King supported a pay increase that will take effect from July 1.
Albury councillors have unanimously endorsed pay rises for themselves after the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal recommended an increase.

