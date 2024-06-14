Wodonga policeman leaves job after rape, sex assault claims dropped

A Wodonga policeman has left the force four years after being charged with rape and sexual assault.
The senior constable was charged in May 2020, during an internal investigation, with two counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual assault.
A committal hearing was held in Melbourne to test the evidence.
All charges were dropped on June 22 last year, and the officer has now left the police force.
The resignation came into effect in April this year.
The officer, who was attached to a specialist unit in Wodonga, had previously worked at several other locations in the North East.
It's understood the man had also been investigated over disciplinary issues.
He was one of several officers involved in the arrest of Joel and Joshua Clavell at Barnawartha on June 12, 2019.
Joel Clavell screamed that he wanted to become a martyr and threatened to cut the heads off police while armed with a hatchet.
Both men were shot by officers and survived.
The policeman, who was a constable at the time, was also the first on scene with another office to a double murder on the Great Alpine Road near Wangaratta.
Ian Thomas strangled his mother' Pauline, and shot and bludgeoned his father Bill, at their family farm on April 21, 2013.
The officers attended the farm for a welfare check and found both dead.
The policeman received a commendation for his action and response to the double murder.
The officer had been suspended for about five years during the sex offence investigation and court process, meaning his role could not be filled.
A police spokeswoman said the officer was no longer in the job.
"A senior constable from Eastern Region was suspended in May 2020 as part of an ongoing internal investigation," the spokeswoman said.
"(He) was charged with two counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual assault.
"Following a committal hearing, on 22 June 2023 he was discharged of all charges.
"He retired from Victoria Police in April 2024."
