Wodonga policeman leaves job after rape, sex assault claims dropped

By Court Reporter
June 14 2024 - 1:00pm
The Wodonga policeman was charged with two counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual assault. The charges were dropped last year, but the senior constable left the job in April this year. File photo
A Wodonga policeman has left the force four years after being charged with rape and sexual assault.

