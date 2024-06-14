Burger challenge: some like it hot and some sweat when it's a scorpion

A Wodonga eatery's hottest burger on record comes with a scorpion on top for good measure.
Burger Urge's Scorpion Death Wish would be on sale in Wodonga on Saturday, June 15, and Saturday, June 22.
The burger is made with a red bun, two smashed beef patties, Moruga scorpion chilli puree, Scorpion Death Wish sauce, jalapenos, cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and an Asian forest scorpion to boot.
The federal government gave permission to import the scorpions but later retracted approval for eating them.
Wodonga Burger Urge had previously offered a Crocodile Death Wish, a Double Decker Death Wish and a Nashville Hot Chicken Death Wish.
Burger Urge Wodonga venue manager Melody Watts said it was the first time the burger franchise had offered a scorpion with a burger.
"It's an Asian rainforest scorpion, which is a delicacy in Thailand," she said.
"It's one of the few species that are safe for consumption.
"We initially had the go-ahead for it to be eaten but the government came out today and said it was to be served as a garnish only to complement the chilli flavours."
Ms Watts said the burger stacked up on the Scoville scale, a measurement of pungency of chilli peppers and other substances.
"It scores 2.3 million on the Scoville scale (Scoville heat units)," Ms Watts said.
"Jalapenos are 8000 and Habaneros are 150,000.
"Everyone's up for a challenge every now and then; we hope people will give it a try."
Patrons who order the Scorpion Death Wish must be over 18 and sign a waiver.
Goggles and gloves are provided with the burgers as well as a cooling glass of milk.
Ms Watts said there was a limited supply of scorpions, which meant the burger offering was confined to two Saturday services only.
"It's the first time we've done a limited service," she said.
"It's first-come, first-served.
"There will be milk provided and maybe even ice cream if you can finish it!"
The Border Mail reporter Layton Holley downed the burger with relative ease on Friday, June 14.
"It's bloody hot but not impossible!" he said.
Holley previously completed the 1 kilogram steak challenge at the Gerogery Hotel, which he rated as a tougher task.
Scorpion Death Wish ($35) will be available across Burger Urge's 39 outlets nationwide on June 15 and 22.
