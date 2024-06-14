Boxed in, bid to save historic rail site from ruin fails

A decision not to add Benalla's railway signal box to the Victorian heritage register has generated delight and dismay.
A bid was made by lobby group Better Benalla Rail to have the 1888 building added to the state register to halt its planned demolition by the Australian Rail Track Corporation for the Inland Rail project.
The Heritage Council of Victoria determined on June 6 to not place the timber box on the register for various reasons.
They included the building not being rare or notable when compared to other examples of signal boxes in Victoria, its equipment not being uncommon and modifications having altered its integrity.
"Expressions of the economic and social value to the community are acknowledged by the Heritage Council but are considered to resonate at a local level rather than across the broader Victorian community," council chair Professor Phillip Goad concluded.
He added it was not within the scope of the council to recommend the signal box be relocated.
Better Benalla Rail president Suzie Pearce said her group had followed an interim decision not to grant state heritage status with a request for relocation and while disappointed at the outcome would fight on.
"We want it saved," Mrs Pearce said.
"We don't want our historic things to continue to be destroyed in the Benalla railway precinct, if that goes we've got nothing to show for a proud history.
"The cost of relocating isn't going to be huge and the ARTC are relocating a large bike shed, if they're doing that why are they baulking at relocating an historic building?"
The Border Mail has sought a response to that claim from the ARTC.
Meanwhile, Mrs Pearce said her group would now write to Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny with a request for a meeting and seeking her intervention to save the box from destruction.
Inland Rail program director Ed Walker was pleased with the council's action.
"Inland Rail acknowledges the decision by the Heritage Council of Victoria not to include the Benalla signal hut in the Victorian Heritage Register," Mr Walker said.
"As designs progressed for Inland Rail it became evident the signal hut would need to be removed because there is insufficient clearance from the rail line for double stacked freight trains and it conflicts with sight lines for future rail and pedestrian infrastructure.
"We will now seek the necessary approvals, in line with our planning approval conditions, for the removal of the signal hut."
Proposals to commemorate the box in the form of a mural or other artwork are set to be presented to the Benalla community for feedback in coming weeks.
