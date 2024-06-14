The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Boxed in, bid to save historic rail site from ruin fails

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 14 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The surviving of two signal boxes that once stood near Benalla's railway station. It now appears destined for demolition. File picture by Mark Jesser
The surviving of two signal boxes that once stood near Benalla's railway station. It now appears destined for demolition. File picture by Mark Jesser

A decision not to add Benalla's railway signal box to the Victorian heritage register has generated delight and dismay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.