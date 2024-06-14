Set in stone or rolling the dice? Hundreds of students explore job options

The end of school can feel like a daunting time, with what feels like endless career possibilities to choose from.
The Scots School hosted the Albury-Wodonga Careers Expo on Friday, June 14, to help about 1000 students from years 10 to 12 decide their futures.
An evening session was on Thursday, June 13, which saw parents also attend.
The Scots School Albury school captain Freya Gniel, 17, knows she wants to study a bachelor of science, but is unsure where she wants to go.
The careers expo provided an opportunity for her to talk to different tertiary institutions all in one location and said it was great to see "big city unis" come to the regional area of Albury.
"For a year 12 student who's quite indecisive about picking choices and feeling overwhelmed, it's really good to have a chat with them, one-on-one," she said.
Going to a regional school has influenced her choice towards science, as she enjoys studying agriculture, chemistry and biology.
Her parents are both winemakers, which also encouraged her passion for the subject.
"I'd like to keep my options open, something closer to where I am regionally would be better," she said.
Yousef Elhage, 17, wanted to come to the careers expo to have a better understanding as to what his possibilities are after school.
"I am pretty lost at the moment, but hopefully this fixes it!" he said.
He said his parents are encouraging him to go to university but said the day would be a great opportunity to broaden his mind.
"We'll have to see what happens, you know, roll the dice," he said.
The year 12 student said he is open to all ideas and options and was looking forward to talking to a range of exhibitors.
About 75 exhibitors including Snowy Hydro, Richmond Football Club, Academy of Music and Performing Arts, Sydney Actors School, GenisisCare, CFA and CVGT Employment spoke to students from 13 different schools.
Educational institutions including universities from Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, colleges and TAFE were also at the event.
Training Services NSW regional industry education partnerships officer Katie Friedlieb said the expo was a way for students to explore all of their options in one place.
"I hope they get the opportunity to speak to different employers and do some networking with different representatives because often it can be a bit tricky to travel out of the region to make those connections," she said.
She said it is encouraging to see exhibitors from all locations in Albury.
"I think it inspires the local students to know what is available locally and if they need to travel out and then potentially come back and be employed with those skills as well," she said.
