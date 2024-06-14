Raiders to don 'eye-catching' jerseys to celebrate Indigenous Round

Wodonga Raiders Female Football Club will don specially designed jumpers as they celebrate Indigenous Round this weekend.
Thurgoona will join the home side at Birallee Park on Sunday, in what is set to be the third time the AFL NEB Female Football League has recognised the significant round.
However, this will be the first time all three of Raiders' grades, under-14, under-17 and open, have donned Indigenous jumpers for the occasion.
"The designs are inspired by some local Indigenous art and storytelling," Raiders' coaching coordinator Brendan Roche said.
"They'll be pretty eye-catching for everybody."
It's set to be a special clash for both sides, with Indigenous representation across the grades.
"Obviously with Indigenous Round we aim to embrace First Nations culture and heritage and to foster that inclusive participation and engage the community," Roche said.
"We're still very much developing the game of female football in the area, and we see this round as good recognition and celebration of the impact our young Indigenous girls have had in that area as well.
"We'll be doing a basic ceremony before the game to pay tribute to the traditional custodians of the land, and there will be a bit happening on the day."
It follows the league's recent inaugural Pride Round, which was hosted by Wangaratta Rovers and continues into this weekend.
Murray Felines and Lavington will also meet on Sunday at Barkly Park.
After seven rounds, Lavington leads the way in the open women's competition, followed by Rovers, Raiders, Felines and Bulldogs.
