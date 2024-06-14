Albury police investigate reports of unsecured load on Hume Highway

Police are investigating reports of a truck travelling on the Hume Highway at Albury with an unsecured load.
An image posted online on Tuesday morning showed a white truck carrying pipes.
The truck - with the slogan "Safety - our no 1 priority" - was on the off-ramp at East Albury, near Borella Road.
Online posters suggested two large plywood boards weren't secured, and the truck didn't have the correct tailgate.
The truck belongs to a business with offices in East Albury and Dandenong.
A police spokesman confirmed Albury officers are investigating.
"Police have received an image of a truck with a load of pipes," the spokesman said.
"Officers from the Murray River Highway Patrol have commenced an investigation into the matter.
"Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Albury Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
