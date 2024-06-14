Saints to unveil ex-AFL forward, while Tiger reaches out to support family

Myrtleford has received an unexpected bonus with former AFL-listed forward Blake Coleman to debut against North Albury on Saturday.
The younger brother of Brisbane Lions' finals star Keidean, the 21-year spent three years on Brisbane's list, but didn't play a senior game.
He played 50 VFL matches and then moved to Williamstown over the off-season, where he's played eight games this season.
Coleman signed with Myrtleford as his second club in February.
"We're super excited to have Blake with us, I didn't think we'd see him much at all, although we were hopeful, and can't wait for him to make his debut for us," delighted coach Craig Millar offered.
"Clearly he's a really good player after spending three years at the Lions, he's got a good vertical leap and is a proven goalkicker."
The Saints had had a good injury run until last week when rising ruckman Toby Cossor and key forward Charlie Crisp (hamstring) were injured and although they will miss the away game against North, their absence shouldn't be for an extended period.
Coleman will be a straight swap for Crisp, although he's also been developing his midfield craft.
An excitement machine, the classy forward could be the difference in what is expected to be a tight game.
Meanwhile, Albury's Jeff Garlett will play under Ovens and Murray Hall of Famer Travis Hodgson at Melton South on Saturday.
Garlett also played at Portland in the Hampden Football League last Saturday, due to a family connection.
"It's been great having Jeffy play a few games with us, he's been really good for our young group on the occasions we have had him and 'Snip' (Albury co-coach Anthony Miles) and Albury have been very accommodating in allowing it to happen smoothly," Hodgson said.
Albury is home to Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
"Jeff approached us to play in support of a family member suffering some personal issues," Tigers' president Lindsay Rollings said.
"As a club, we know that family is important to all our players.
"We look forward to getting Jeff back after the split round and he will play an important role as we strive for a top five finish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.