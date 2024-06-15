Machete threats made to pregnant partner, Wodonga court told

A man accused of attacking his pregnant partner following an ultrasound, then confronting her with a large machete, has been bailed.
It's alleged the 19-year-old became agitated on June 7 following an eight-week pregnancy scan.
The man and his partner were at her Carkeek Street home in Wodonga, with the woman's nine-month-old child, when the woman overheard the man saying he was "scattered".
She took this to mean he was using ice and confronted him.
The man allegedly called her a "slut, dog, rat and a c---".
The Wodonga court heard the man left but returned, grabbed the woman by her jumper and left wrist and spat on her face and neck.
The court heard he jumped on top of a red Mitsubishi Lancer, stomped on the car's windows and screamed "you're the reason I'm going back to jail".
That incident occurred about 8.30pm, and the man called the woman about 11pm.
The man allegedly returned to the Carkeek Street home while armed with a machete and kicked the door multiple times before smashing it with the weapon several times.
The impact caused the door to break off, allegedly hitting the victim.
The court heard the 19-year-old man was arrested near the home the next day.
He had spotted police at the house, ran, gave up, fell to the ground, and was arrested.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said he was concerned about the allegation "of extreme family violence", and noted the woman was pregnant with the man's child.
"He goes there with a machete," he said.
"With his prior history, that's not a good look."
But Mr Watkins said the risk of bailing the man could be reduced to an acceptable level.
"Whilst they're extremely serious allegations, and I'm satisfied it's a strong prosecution case, I find his age, his Aboriginality, and the family support he has, put together with the support that he has, establishes compelling reasons," he said.
The man will face Shepparton court on June 18.
