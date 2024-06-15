The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Machete threats made to pregnant partner, Wodonga court told

By Court Reporter
June 15 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been charged with threatening his pregnant partner with a machete at a home on Carkeek Street in Wodonga. File photo
A man has been charged with threatening his pregnant partner with a machete at a home on Carkeek Street in Wodonga. File photo

A man accused of attacking his pregnant partner following an ultrasound, then confronting her with a large machete, has been bailed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.