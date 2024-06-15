Drugs found at home as police searched for stolen tools

A Wodonga resident found with drugs and a knife during a home search over stolen property has been ordered to undergo drug counselling.
Police attended Rhiannon Lea Last's Serpentine Avenue home in Wodonga on December 28 last year.
They were investigating the theft of a blue Toyota Prado five days earlier, with that vehicle used to steal a trailer with $20,000 worth of tools.
A buyer went to the home Orey McMahon shared with Last, on Serpentine Avenue, and bought some of the stolen tools, including Paslode nail guns and a Makita saw.
McMahon claimed the stolen tools were his and that he was doing a shed clean out.
Police were notified about the stolen equipment and searched the house.
McMahon recently admitted to a charge of dishonestly receiving stolen goods, and Last has now admitted to drug matters.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard she had GHB, five tablets of prescription medication, and a flick knife in her bedroom during the house search.
Lawyer Dane Keenes said his client had been of prior good character.
Magistrate Ian Watkins ordered the mother-of-two undergo drug counselling and be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.
It was not alleged the pair were involved in the car or trailer theft.
