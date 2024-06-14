Change of gears for land near factory

A 50-lot subdivision next to a former gearbox factory in northern Albury has been approved after having been rejected nearly three years ago.
The development, on land at Springdale Heights west of the old DSI plant, has won unanimous support after a plan to provide an entry road from Kaitlers Road to the south was proposed, Anthony Bunn reports.
Meanwhile, Madilyn McKinley reports that North East families have been left feeling blindsided and disappointed at the news of their community's kindergarten relocating.
In lighter news, or should we say spicier news, a Wodonga eatery's hottest burger on record comes with a scorpion on top for good measure.
You can check out Jodie Bruton's story, and watch a video of Layton Holley eating the Scorpion Death Wish, here.
In sport, we're halfway through the regular season in the best Ovens and Murray Football League competition in years and Andrew Moir has delivered his report card.
As always, thanks for your support. I hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
