Driver hit bollards before positive drug test at hospital

An intoxicated driver who crashed into bollards has been banned from the roads for a year.
Barnawartha woman Amy Baker was spotted in a black Holden utility on Oakmont Circuit in Wodonga on August 30 last year.
The car hit bollards about 5.25am, and police arrived about 6am.
The vehicle was in an unoccupied section of a car park which was blocked by the bollards, with officers noting front end damage to the vehicle.
Her licence was suspended at the time due to a medical issue, and police had concerns Baker was on drugs.
Police conducted an impairment assessment before taking her to Wodonga hospital.
She told police she had taken one pain medication tablet, which could make her drowsy, and a blood sample revealed the presence of mairjuana.
The Wodonga court heard the 38-year-old had previously been in a major car crash.
She faced court on crutches, and magistrate Ian Watkins said she had made "too many poor driving decisions".
He fined Baker $800 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.