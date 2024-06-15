'It was a big grind win that one:' Hoppers find the edge to fend off Saints

North Albury was able to hold its nerve to edge out a determined Myrtleford at Bunton Park on Saturday.
Scores were all tied up at half-time, with the game ebbing and flowing until the Hoppers were able to break through for a six goal lead heading into the deciding quarter.
The Saints continued their pursuit closely in a nail-biting final term, but the young Hoppers held on 56-50 to post their seventh win of the season.
"It was a big grind win that one," North Albury playing coach Emily Browne said.
"We knew no matter what we did they would stick with us and keep pushing us, so it was nice to see that we could dig deep and grind it out.
"Some wins aren't pretty, but we'll take the four points."
Hopper Georgia Ryan was unable to take to the court against her former club after injuring her ankle last round in the side's win against the Bulldogs.
"Unfortunately she won't be taking the court again this year," Browne said.
"But she's still highly involved at the club and we need that vocal side from her."
Lily Kelly posted 41 goals for the victors, while Daisy O'Kane was on target for the Saints with 43 conversions.
Youngster Evie Hughes made an impact in the midcourt for the visitors, while Browne led by example for the Hoppers.
North Albury continues to emerge as finals contenders this season, getting over the line in several tight contests.
"I feel like the last couple of years that's been where we were lacking, we could get close, and then we would drop at the crucial moment, but this year I feel like we're stepping up," Browne said.
"It's really exciting, especially from the young group.
"I cant wait to see what happens."
The Hoppers donned pink dresses in celebration of the club's Pink Ladies' Day.
In the other split round clash, Corowa-Rutherglen posted a 42-56 win against Albury at the Albury Sports Ground.
The Roos led at every break to post their eighth win of the season.
Sophie Hanrahan shot 37 goals for the visitors, while Indianna Fraunfelder landed 19.
Skye Hillier led the way under the ring for the Tigers with 30 goals in her second game back from a knee injury.
The remainder of the split round will play out next weekend, with the Panthers hosting the Raiders, Bulldogs battling the Pigeons and Rovers tackling rivals Magpies.
