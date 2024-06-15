'She would be so happy' Annette's vision becoming reality

THREE different shaped mirrors in the toilets, a ventilation system and rewiring have helped transform Albury West Memorial Hall after it was left to rot with smashed windows and graffiti.
That work has been done with NSW and federal grants worth around $154,000 and now the final two stages of the makeover will be achieved with a further $230,180 in government funding.
Albury MP Justin Clancy visited the Mott Street hall on Saturday June 15 to announce the grant, a second six-figure sum from the NSW crown reserves improvement fund.
The cash will assist not-for-profit group Albury Wodonga Community Chest, which manages the hall, to finish its wholesale renovation of the former Bandiana army dance hall that was moved north of the Murray River in 1946.
For community chest board member Peter Challis news of funding success was bittersweet as it followed the death in April of his wife Annette, who envisaged the hall's metamorphosis and drove grant applications.
"She would be so happy that it's being returned to a community asset that will be used," Mr Challis said.
"She was a very humble person who had a lot of fingers in a lot of pies and no-one knew.
"She would be absolutely doing cartwheels that we've got the new funding to finish it and for us to acknowledge her is fitting because she was the principal driver."
Mr Clancy also acknowledged Mrs Challis, whose portrait watched over proceedings as the new grant was announced to hall supporters.
"It's welcome funding but most importantly a fitting tribute to Annette's passion and vision for this as a place of community," Mr Clancy said.
He thanked NSW Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper who approved the funding.
In a statement Mr Kamper said: "Public halls like Albury West Memorial Hall support community and cultural activities and foster social connections by providing a space for people to gather for events, helping build strong and vibrant communities."
Future works will include completing a restumping, with concrete pillars to replace tree trunks that have sunk since being installed when the hall was put in place in 1946.
A kitchen upgrade with new appliances and fresh exterior cladding and downpipes will also be put in place.
Already the hall has been for martial arts on a short term basis since its improvements and on June 29 it will host amateur performing theatre awards.
It will also host rehearsals for some Revolution Theatre Productions, a drama company co-founded by Mrs Challis.
In November it will be the venue for a much anticipated version of the 1944 US play Harvey to be performed by Revolution Theatre.
It was originally planned to have the production, involving 40 people, premiere before COVID but it became sidetracked.
The play by Mary Chase tells the story of a man and his friend, a giant rabbit.
