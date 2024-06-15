The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'She would be so happy' Annette's vision becoming reality

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 15 2024 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Clancy and Peter Challis stand either side of a portrait of the late Annette Challis, the driving force behind the transformation of their backdrop, the Albury West Memorial Hall. Picture by James Wiltshire
Justin Clancy and Peter Challis stand either side of a portrait of the late Annette Challis, the driving force behind the transformation of their backdrop, the Albury West Memorial Hall. Picture by James Wiltshire

THREE different shaped mirrors in the toilets, a ventilation system and rewiring have helped transform Albury West Memorial Hall after it was left to rot with smashed windows and graffiti.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.