Race is on for a spot in the top six as Hume League reaches halfway mark

Holbrook continues its determination to hold onto a top six spot following a 35-58 win against Murray Magpies on Saturday.
The Brookers took it up a gear in the second half at Urana Road Oval to post their fifth win of the season, bouncing back from last round's loss to Henty.
Tayla Byrne stepped up to the challenge in centre for the visitors after making the shift from the wing, while Claire Marriott was strong in the defensive end.
"I think today was good, we did a change we don't usually do very often in the midcourt, but it paid off," Holbrook playing coach Amy Platt said.
The Brookers welcomed several players back this week after four were unavailable against the Swampies, while the A-grade side is hoping to have injured goaler Maddie Black back in the near future.
"Maddie's hopefully back in the next few weeks, so hopefully that will give us back our full A-grade side," Platt said.
It's shaping up as a tight race to secure a spot in the top six for the second half of the season, with the likes of Holbrook, Henty, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and Lockhart all looking to stay in the hunt with top three sides Jindera, Osborne and Howlong.
"We'll really be hoping to utilise the next few games to try and win because we know it's going to be tight when we come back to verse those top teams, and we really need the points now," Platt said.
In other A-grade Hume League contests, Culcairn posted its second win of the season in a thrilling one goal victory against Brock-Burrum.
Howlong was too strong for Henty 36-48, Osborne defeated Billabong Crows 38-70, Lockhart toppled CDHBU 63-20 and Jindera remains the only undefeated side in the competition after comfortably accounting for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
