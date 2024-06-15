A famous 1970s Aussie TV ad said, 'Have a good weekend Mr Walker'! Mat did

Albury is hoping Mat Walker has unlocked the key to a problem area after booting seven goals in the 73-point home win over Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The former Hawthorn draftee was best on ground in the 17.11 (113) to 5.10 (40) win to snap a two-match losing streak.
"It was an even spread across the ground, but it was good to get Mat (Walker) back into some form," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly offered.
Walker was one a handful of profile signings over summer, inking a three-year deal.
He started with four and three majors against Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders respectively, but had added only six more in seven games since.
In that time, the Tigers had only two wins.
"He's a really honest guy, he's got high expectations of himself and so do we, he hadn't been where he wanted to be, but today (Saturday) was back to playing really good footy," Daly explained.
Walker now has 20 goals, but given 14 have been against the bottom two teams, the Tigers will need him to also fire against the batch of clubs around them in what's a congested finals field.
Albury had averaged only 55 points per game over the previous seven weeks.
Exciting teenager Charlie McGrath kicked three goals, while Jake Gaynor and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy chipped in with two apiece.
Livewire on-baller Gaynor joined Walker in the best, along with reigning Morris medallist Elliott Powell, Jake Page and Isaac Muller.
"We've got a lot of players with a lot of improvement in them, if we can get a few more of those guys reaching their potential, I think we'll be hard to beat," Daly added.
The visitors' key forwards Sam Dunstan and Darcy Hope booted two goals each, the latter joining regulars Ryan Eyers and Jedd Longmire in the best.
Both teams now have the second half of the split round off, with Albury joining Wangaratta on five wins, but still out of the five on percentage.
The Tigers will be out to build further against Raiders in a fortnight, while the Roos are home to second-placed Wangaratta Rovers.
