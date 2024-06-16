Early lead proves to be the winning difference as Hawks continue to soar

A strong first quarter display set the Hawks up for success in a competitive contest against the Bulldogs at Thurgoona on Saturday.
Kiewa-Sandy-Creek had jumped to an early nine goal lead by the first break and was able to maintain momentum, posting a 34-45 win against the fellow top five side.
"It was just a good game between two good teams," Hawks' co-coach Kath Evans said.
"We were just able to get that break early and held it for the rest of the day, which was really pleasing to see.
"I thought our whole team did their job."
Haylee Penny shot 33 goals for the victors and was well supported by fellow Hawk Georgie Attree, who also added 11 goals to the tally.
Mardi Nicholson remained composed under pressure to lead the way with 21 goals for the home side, while Amy Allen finished the day with 12.
Defender Tayla Dean was strong in her efforts in what was game 150 for the Bulldogs, while fellow defender Jen Barrett also starred as she reached game 100 with the club.
The reigning three-time premiers remain undefeated this season, while the Bulldogs sit in fourth spot.
In other Tallangatta and District League A-grade games, Dederang defeated Mitta United 48-39, Tallangatta toppled Beechworth 64-21, Chiltern was too strong for Rutherglen 23-71, Yackandandah got the better of Wodonga Saints 32-36 and Wahgunyah triumphed over Barnawartha 55-35.
After ten rounds, the top five stands with Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Chiltern, Tallangatta, Thurgoona and Dederang Mt Beauty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.