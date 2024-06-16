The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Early lead proves to be the winning difference as Hawks continue to soar

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 16 2024 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy-Creek goal attack Georgie Attree looks to get the pass away under the defensive pressure of Bulldogs' Tayla Dean at Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kiewa-Sandy-Creek goal attack Georgie Attree looks to get the pass away under the defensive pressure of Bulldogs' Tayla Dean at Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

A strong first quarter display set the Hawks up for success in a competitive contest against the Bulldogs at Thurgoona on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.