SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 10 - SPLIT ROUND
FOOTBALL
Albury 17.11 (113) def Corowa-Ruth 5.10 (40)
Nth Albury 20.11 (131) def Myrtleford 12.8 (80)
NETBALL
Albury 42 lost to Corowa-Ruth 56
Nth Albury 56 def Myrtleford 50
ROUND 9
Lockhart 13.9 (87) def CDHBU 8.9 (57)
Henty 17.9 (111) def Howlong 12.12 (84)
Culcairn 15.5 (95) def Brock-Burrum 9.16 (70)
Magpies 10.9 (69) lost to Holbrook 13.16 (93)
RWW Giants 11.10 (76) def Jindera 7.7 (49)
Bill. Crows 6.3 (39) lost to Osborne 19.10 (124)
ROUND 10
Rutherglen 7.4 (64) lost to Chiltern 9.10 (64)
Dederang-MB 5.2 (32) lost to Mitta Utd 26.16 (1720
Wod. Saints 2.5 (17) lost to Yackandandah 28.17 (185)
Tallangatta 4.7 (31) lost to Beechworth 18.15 (123)
Wahgunyah 7.2 (44) lost to Barnawartha 31.13 (199)
Thurgoona 13.7 (85) lost to Kiewa-SC 15.13 (103)
ROUND 7
Cudgewa 17.14 (116) def Tumbarumba 2.5 (17)
Bullioh 25.18 (168) def Corryong 5.7 (37)
